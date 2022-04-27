VIDEO: Inside Dundee Academy as coaches Stephen Wright and Scott Robertson work to produce next Max Anderson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
VIDEO: Inside Dundee Academy as coaches Stephen Wright and Scott Robertson work to produce next Max Anderson

By George Cran
April 27 2022, 10.26am Updated: April 27 2022, 7.48pm
Dundee youngster Max Anderson celebrates his winner at St Mirren.
Dundee youngster Max Anderson celebrates his winner at St Mirren.

Dundee youth coaches Stephen Wright and Scott Robertson are hard at work trying to produce the club’s next Max Anderson or Cammy Kerr.

Just as important, however, is the impact on the lives outside football for the youngsters.

That’s the remit of Head of Academy Wright as he enters his third year at the club.

“The ultimate goal is to produce players for the first team, that’s our job,” the former Scotland defender said.

“But you are hoping to change lives for people.

Dundee academy chief Stephen Wright and technical director Gordon Strachan.
Dundee academy chief Stephen Wright and technical director Gordon Strachan.

“We are working in collaboration with St John’s Academy and the school have been brilliant.”

‘Shaped my life’

The Dark Blues have released an inside look at how the youth setup is working as their first intake at St John’s comes to the end of the school year.

Under 18s coach Scott Robertson knows all about coming through the Dundee academy, having graduated into the Dens Park first team in 2005.

“I’ve probably got a good perspective on how impactful it can be, having come through the academy myself,” he said.

Dundee U/18s coach Scott Robertson.

“I credit a lot to the coaches and the environment we were brought into. It kind of shaped my life, as a person and my career.

“I learned a lot in the academy and that’s a big part of what we are trying to do with these boys at this point in time.”

‘Grab the opportunity’

Robertson took his chance when thrust into the first-team spotlight, eventually going on to represent Scotland.

The club has already seen graduates from the Performance School make an impact in the top team and Robertson says that can only inspire the next generation.

He added: “These boys are at the same school as boys that are in the first team like Cammy Kerr and the Performance School boys like Max Anderson, Finlay Robertson and Lyall Cameron.

“Josh Mulligan has come through as well, though he wasn’t at the Performance School.

“These are now examples for the boys about to step out of the U/18s.

“They’ve seen these boys come through the Performance School and step into the first team.

“That’s what is next for these boys – they just need to grab the opportunity when it is presented to them.”

