Former Dundee sharpshooter Jason Cummings a ‘no-brainer’ for Australia call-up after impressive form Down Under

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Dundee goal-getter Jason Cummings should be considered for an Australia call-up due to his form Down Under.

That’s the view of manager Nick Montgomery, despite the striker having played twice for Scotland in 2017 and 2018.

Those caps were in friendlies, however, and the 26-year-old can still switch allegiances.

For Central Coast Mariners boss Montgomery, a call-up for Cummings would be a “no-brainer” after scoring nine times in 18 appearances since leaving Dens Park in January.

“There’s nobody really like Jason available to (Socceroos manager) Graham Arnold in terms of the way he plays,” the former Sheffield United midfielder said.

“You look at the experience he’s had at clubs like Rangers, Hibs and Nottingham Forest and he’s still only 26 years old.

“He’s got another six or so years ahead of him if he breaks through at international level – and for me he’s top quality. His stats speak for themselves since he’s arrived here and I think he’d be a great asset to the national team.

“Quality is quality and he’s shown it in spades here…everyone in the league loves him. Look at the way he’s played since we brought him in. He should definitely be considered by the national team.

‘Leading by example’

“I think it’s really a no-brainer. I watch him every day and he provides something different.

“He’d love a call-up and I’ve told him to just keep working hard and the opportunity may come. He’s honest, professional and hard working, everything a coach wants in a player. He also has leadership qualities and the young players love him.

97 – Jason Cummings (@CCMariners) has had 97 touches in the opposition box in the @aleaguemen in 2022, the second most by any player (Jamie Maclaren – 120). Hound.#WeAreALeagues #CCMFC pic.twitter.com/Z9HiZ5TAP5 — OptaJason (@OptaJason) April 30, 2022

“He knows he’s done a few silly things in the past which has hurt his reputation and one of the reasons he moved out here was to reinvent himself, and he’s already achieved that in the space of four or five months.

“He’s leading by example and is a top person. He’s very happy here.

“Jason has settled in well and loving life and football. That’s why I convinced him to come out.”