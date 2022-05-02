Former Dundee sharpshooter Jason Cummings a ‘no-brainer’ for Australia call-up after impressive form Down Under

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Sport Football Dundee FC

Former Dundee sharpshooter Jason Cummings a ‘no-brainer’ for Australia call-up after impressive form Down Under

By George Cran
May 2 2022, 8.35am Updated: May 2 2022, 1.05pm
Former Dundee striker Jason Cummings.
Former Dundee goal-getter Jason Cummings should be considered for an Australia call-up due to his form Down Under.

That’s the view of manager Nick Montgomery, despite the striker having played twice for Scotland in 2017 and 2018.

Those caps were in friendlies, however, and the 26-year-old can still switch allegiances.

For Central Coast Mariners boss Montgomery, a call-up for Cummings would be a “no-brainer” after scoring nine times in 18 appearances since leaving Dens Park in January.

Jason Cummings played for Scotland in 2017 but would consider Australia call-up.

“There’s nobody really like Jason available to (Socceroos manager) Graham Arnold in terms of the way he plays,” the former Sheffield United midfielder said.

“You look at the experience he’s had at clubs like Rangers, Hibs and Nottingham Forest and he’s still only 26 years old.

“He’s got another six or so years ahead of him if he breaks through at international level – and for me he’s top quality. His stats speak for themselves since he’s arrived here and I think he’d be a great asset to the national team.

“Quality is quality and he’s shown it in spades here…everyone in the league loves him. Look at the way he’s played since we brought him in. He should definitely be considered by the national team.

‘Leading by example’

“I think it’s really a no-brainer.  I watch him every day and he provides something different.

“He’d love a call-up and I’ve told him to just keep working hard and the opportunity may come. He’s honest, professional and hard working, everything a coach wants in a player. He also has leadership qualities and the young players love him.

“He knows he’s done a few silly things in the past which has hurt his reputation and one of the reasons he moved out here was to reinvent himself, and he’s already achieved that in the space of four or five months.

“He’s leading by example and is a top person. He’s very happy here.

“Jason has settled in well and loving life and football. That’s why I convinced him to come out.”

