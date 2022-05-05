Dundee ‘can’t rely on luck’ insists manager Mark McGhee in late bid to beat the drop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee ‘can’t rely on luck’ insists manager Mark McGhee in late bid to beat the drop

By George Cran
May 5 2022, 8.00am
Dundee boss Mark McGhee.
Dundee boss Mark McGhee.

It’s up to Dundee to get themselves out of relegation trouble, relying on a bit of luck won’t help them.

That’s the message from manager Mark McGhee as he plots a route off the foot of the table.

The odds are against the Dark Blues overcoming a five-point deficit to the Perth Saints with only nine left to play for.

In fact, Dundee could be relegated this weekend if results go against them.

But there’s no giving up at Dens Park as they prepare to face St Mirren on Saturday.

The Dark Blues put on a decent performance last weekend at Aberdeen, only to rue missed chances and then fall foul of a penalty call as Jonny Hayes went down in the area.

Willie Collum’s decision was disputed but McGhee insists his side can’t rely on getting the rub of the green from officials this weekend.

‘Beeling’

Asked if Dundee could do with a bit more luck with refereeing decisions, the Dens boss replied: “What is luck? Where preparation meets opportunity, that’s what they say.

“For me, we have to imagine we won’t get any luck so we have to earn everything we get.

“If at some point we get a penalty kick then fair enough, but you can’t rely on luck.

Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes wins a penalty after squeezing between Jordan Marshall and Paul McGowan.

“I couldn’t really argue with the penalty decision against Aberdeen because there was a bit of clumsiness there.

“Aberdeen would have been beeling if it wasn’t given and so would we if it was the other way round.

“I don’t think we can worry about things like that. It ultimately cost us the game but missing chances cost us it more.”

Goals

Improving on that part of the game is the way Dundee can get out of trouble says McGhee.

The Dens boss is happy with the general play from his team but knows they’ve no chance of breaking their winless run without some smart finishing.

Their recent run of draws saw five goals scored in three matches and that gives McGhee belief his side can still upset the odds.

“We just need to get that goal. Goals change games. We need to try to get that goal,” he added.

Jordan Marshall (left) scored Dundee’s last goal, a fine strike against St Johnstone.

“We have people in the team who we know can score goals, we need to make sure there are goals in the team.

“I am a great believer that players who score goals, score goals. Players who don’t, don’t.

“So if you have a team full of people with no goalscoring record they aren’t going to suddenly score three.

“We need people in the team who can get a goal so that’s something we are trying to accommodate.”

Meanwhile, long-time physio Gerry Docherty has left the club after six-and-a-half years at Dens Park.

He will be in the opposite dugout this weekend, having joined St Mirren.

Head of sports science Gary McColl is also heading to the Paisley club after a short time with the Dark Blues.

GEORGE CRAN: Dundee hopes may have dwindled but players must give suffering fans some joy in final week of the campaign

