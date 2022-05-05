RAB DOUGLAS: Logan Chalmers will be looking to emulate Ross Graham at Dundee United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

That’s the play-offs underway and Arbroath are delighted to be in them – and delighted to be starting a week later than Partick Thistle and Inverness Caley Thistle!

Credit to Kilmarnock for winning the title but to push them all the way to virtually the final minute of the second last game was an incredible achievement.

Nobody would have predicted that back in August for the wee part-time team.

Now we’ll take advantage of having a week off and give it our all again.

Although Inverness have a one-goal advantage from the first leg, these are two well-matched teams.

Nothing is decided yet.

There’s not much more we can learn from watching Partick and Inverness.

We’ve played both sides so often.

And we know that the one we face will be full of confidence.

It’s great to see Logan Chalmers making a big impact with Inverness just now.

Logan was with us at Arbroath on loan a couple of seasons ago and couldn’t get in our team.

You could see the talent was there, though.

He can go down the line and link inside.

With Inverness he’s shown he’s got an eye for a goal as well.

💥 Another great strike from Logan Chalmers at the weekend pic.twitter.com/K3mSo6yfpH — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) April 11, 2022

He plays a different position to Ross Graham but Logan will be looking at Ross as an example of what can happen when he goes back to Dundee United.

Ross wasn’t getting a game for Dunfermline a few months ago and now look at him – a regular with United, called up for Scotland under-21s and nominated for young player of the year.

Logan can establish himself next season.

But if we do end up playing Inverness in a few days, hopefully he has a couple of quiet games to sign off!

It’s going to take something extraordinary for Dundee to be in the play-offs as well.

Although St Johnstone had a bad result against St Mirren, my old club didn’t take advantage of it.

They’re now going to have to go on a run of results that they haven’t found possible all season.

Hands up – I’ll be eating humble pie after saying this might be the season Dundee finish above United.

It looks like Tannadice will be hosting European football, which will be a phenomenal achievement for Tam Courts in his first season in charge.

And he’s done it while introducing academy players into his first team squad.

Will Zander Clark be playing for United when the Europa qualifiers begin?

The fact that they’ve officially asked St Johnstone for permission to talk to him suggests there’s a strong chance he will be.

I think we’ve all suspected for a while now that Benjamin Siegrist will be on his way in the summer and there must be doubts about the goalie they signed in January, Carljohan Erkisson, if Zander is back on United’s radar.

It’s not for me to advise him which route to go down if he has several options but the one thing I would say is he needs to pick a club where he’ll be number one.

It’s the only way he’ll have a chance of getting in the Scotland World Cup squad if we qualify.

Kevin Thomson is the bookies’ favourite for the Raith Rovers job and you can see why.

Compensation and doubts about how big a step up it would be for Kevin might mean that doesn’t happen though.

Raith and James McPake do feel like a good fit.

James was unfortunate to lose his job at Dens Park when he did and his next club will get the benefit of all the experiences he had with Dundee.