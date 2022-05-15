Livingston 2-1 Dundee: Mark McGhee’s tenure ends in defeat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mark McGhee’s reign as Dundee manager ended with a 2-1 defeat at Livingston.

Youngster Josh Mulligan was on target for the second match running as the Dark Blues took the lead in the second half.

However, Andrew Shinnie popped up with a leveller on 78 minutes and, despite finishing the match with 10 men, the hosts took all three points thanks to Alan Forrest’s late winner.

Farewells?

McGhee’s final team selection made no changes from the win over Hibs on Tuesday, though Paul McGowan missed a place on the bench through illness.

Danny Mullen returned after his own bout of sickness in what could be his last match for Dundee.

Skipper Charlie Adam is also out of contract, with talks on his future expected in the coming days. He started as a substitute.

Livingston, meanwhile, made nine changes to their starting line-up.

Those changes seemed to affect the hosts as Dundee made a far brighter start, Max Anderson cracking the post after just four minutes.

Craig Sibbald would send a decent effort wide before McMullan was again denied by a strong Stryjek save, tipping the winger’s half-volley over the bar.

Harry Sharp wasn’t to be out-done at the other end, however, as he pushed an Adam Lewis effort over.

Mulligan magic

After the break, the young Dundee goalie was on his toes again, getting down low to save a Jack Fitzwater header.

The opener, though, came at the other end as Zak Rudden and Jordan Marshall exchanged passes before the full-back crossed to the far post.

Meeting it at the far post was Mulligan to net his second in two games.

Adam came on with 14 minutes left on the clock in what could be his farewell appearance for his boyhood club.

But seconds later the score was 1-1 as Shinnie poked home from close range following a corner.

Morgan Boyes limped off with eight minutes to go, leaving Livi with 10 men, but the hosts immediately took the lead as Alan Forrest curled into the far corner.

That ended a disappointing season in disappointing fashion as Dundee completed the Premiership season with just 29 points.

Teams

Livingston: Stryjek (Maley 75), McMillan (Devlin 60), Fitzwater, Boyes, Lewis, Bailey, Omeonga, Shinnie, Sibbald (Pittman 68), Montano, (Forrest 60), Soto (Nouble 60).

Subs not used: Obileye, Chukwuemeka, Holt, Longridge.

Dundee: Sharp, Kerr, Sweeney, McGhee, Marshall (Daley-Campbell 76), Byrne, Mulligan, Anderson (Adam 76), McMullan (McCowan 46), McGinn, Rudden (Mullen 64).

Subs not used: Lawlor, Fontaine, Chapman, Robertson.

Referee: John Beaton