Livingston 2-1 Dundee: Mark McGhee’s tenure ends in defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Livingston 2-1 Dundee: Mark McGhee’s tenure ends in defeat

By George Cran
May 15 2022, 1.51pm Updated: May 15 2022, 4.07pm
Dundee's Josh Mulligan holds off Craig Sibbald of Livingston.
Dundee's Josh Mulligan holds off Craig Sibbald of Livingston.

Mark McGhee’s reign as Dundee manager ended with a 2-1 defeat at Livingston.

Youngster Josh Mulligan was on target for the second match running as the Dark Blues took the lead in the second half.

However, Andrew Shinnie popped up with a leveller on 78 minutes and, despite finishing the match with 10 men, the hosts took all three points thanks to Alan Forrest’s late winner.

Farewells?

McGhee’s final team selection made no changes from the win over Hibs on Tuesday, though Paul McGowan missed a place on the bench through illness.

Danny Mullen returned after his own bout of sickness in what could be his last match for Dundee.

Skipper Charlie Adam is also out of contract, with talks on his future expected in the coming days. He started as a substitute.

Livingston, meanwhile, made nine changes to their starting line-up.

Mark McGhee and David Martindale shake hands ahead of kick-off.

Those changes seemed to affect the hosts as Dundee made a far brighter start, Max Anderson cracking the post after just four minutes.

Craig Sibbald would send a decent effort wide before McMullan was again denied by a strong Stryjek save, tipping the winger’s half-volley over the bar.

Harry Sharp wasn’t to be out-done at the other end, however, as he pushed an Adam Lewis effort over.

John Beaton books Cristian Montano after the Livi forward went down in the area.

Mulligan magic

After the break, the young Dundee goalie was on his toes again, getting down low to save a Jack Fitzwater header.

The opener, though, came at the other end as Zak Rudden and Jordan Marshall exchanged passes before the full-back crossed to the far post.

Meeting it at the far post was Mulligan to net his second in two games.

Josh Mulligan opened the scoring.

Adam came on with 14 minutes left on the clock in what could be his farewell appearance for his boyhood club.

But seconds later the score was 1-1 as Shinnie poked home from close range following a corner.

Morgan Boyes limped off with eight minutes to go, leaving Livi with 10 men, but the hosts immediately took the lead as Alan Forrest curled into the far corner.

That ended a disappointing season in disappointing fashion as Dundee completed the Premiership season with just 29 points.

Teams

Livingston: Stryjek (Maley 75), McMillan (Devlin 60), Fitzwater, Boyes, Lewis, Bailey, Omeonga, Shinnie, Sibbald (Pittman 68), Montano, (Forrest 60), Soto (Nouble 60).

Subs not used: Obileye, Chukwuemeka, Holt, Longridge.

Dundee: Sharp, Kerr, Sweeney, McGhee, Marshall (Daley-Campbell 76), Byrne, Mulligan, Anderson (Adam 76), McMullan (McCowan 46), McGinn, Rudden (Mullen 64).

Subs not used: Lawlor, Fontaine, Chapman, Robertson.

Referee: John Beaton

Dundee kid Josh Mulligan on his Dens dream as he hails Charlie Adam’s impact on his young career

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier