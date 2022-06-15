GEORGE CRAN: Are Dundee now moving into the modern football world?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
GEORGE CRAN: Are Dundee now moving into the modern football world?

By George Cran
June 15 2022, 8.30am Updated: June 15 2022, 12.20pm
Dens Park.
Are we about to see a modern Dundee Football Club?

There have been big strides made in recent weeks.

Aside from ending our long wait to find out who the new manager will be, work has been under way for some time to re-jig the football department at Dens Park.

Then there’s the new stadium plans for Camperdown Park, though we will have to wait a fair while yet before we see any spades in the ground at ‘New Campy’.

But now there’s a team-up with Dundee and Angus College to effectively move out of Dens Park during the week.

For the foreseeable future, matches will still be played at Dundee’s spiritual home, of course.

But all the work done behind the scenes, Monday to Friday stuff that nobody sees, will now happen away from the old ground.

Out-of-date

The main stand at Dens Park.

There is a sadness in seeing the club begin to move away from their home of 123 years.

And no doubt there will be plenty of fans unhappy to see it happen.

But Dens Park is frankly out-of-date for a modern football club.

Managing director John Nelms revealed a few months back that the main stand may have to have reduced capacity because it is no longer up to scratch in terms of safety.

That sort of thing just can’t go on.

And that’s the very building where all the offices are, most of them stretched out and detached from each other.

So, I’m very much behind the move to Gardyne Campus on the east of the city.

Fans flocking to Dens Park in decades gone by.

I’m all for tradition and keeping to your history but sometimes you just have to move on.

Dundee are doing that.

Training

What pleases me is they haven’t just waited around for new training facilities to be built alongside the stadium.

If there are issues with planning permission, then those facilities might not arrive for years.

And training is a problem for the Dark Blues.

Dundee FC and D&A College unveil four-year partnership.

With no single location, things can be a little haphazard.

One week they are at Riverside, another at the Regional Performance Centre, then something else needs booked.

So having use of a venue with all the indoor facilities you need with pitches alongside is a big step forward.

There will be a bit of wait-time until the pitches are ready but, once they are, having a training area right next to the rest of the club (gym, swimming pool etc.) will make life so much easier for management and players.

It also makes it easier to attract new players – and coaches.

Strachan

Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan.

Hopefully, so too will the restructure, with Gordon Strachan at the helm of technical matters.

Gary Bowyer is in as manager and there’s a head of recruitment to arrive too.

That’s the modern way of running a club.

Spreading the load and having a three-man team with real experience in there will hopefully reap rewards in terms of the playing squad.

Not only are the Dark Blues moving their business hub out of a 100-year-old building, they are bringing the entire set-up into the 21st Century.

Let’s see what difference it makes on the pitch.

