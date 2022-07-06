GEORGE CRAN: Despite relegation, Dundee are strangely upbeat ahead of new campaign – will it show when the season starts though?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The season starts this weekend – hallelujah!

I’m not usually one for getting all religious but no football is no fun in my book.

These last few weeks have dragged and dragged.

We’ve had the excitement of a new manager coming in and I’m eager to see what Gary Bowyer’s appointment brings.

But there’s not exactly been a lot of transfer happenings around Dens Park.

So, from a purely selfish viewpoint, I am delighted we will have an actual competitive match to talk about this weekend.

I’m not expecting a classic in the ‘Follow, Follow’ derby as Dundee, Hamilton face off.

(Old Firm songs are not my cup of tea but I can’t get that one out of my head when the Dark Blues host Accies, sorry…)

Accies

Hamilton were not particularly impressive last season and haven’t done much transfer business this summer.

But there is always a bit of needle between these two clubs which should add something, as well as a former Dundee United skipper in the away dugout as John Rankin takes charge of his first game as a manager.

And it will be our first opportunity to see if there is likely to be a hangover from last season’s troubles for the Dark Blues.

New boss Bowyer has said there is no sign of one and the players have been remarkably upbeat.

That is surprising, considering the severe disappointment and dismay at the way things were being run behind the scenes last season.

Considering it is pretty much the same squad with Charlie Adam and Danny Mullen the only regulars departing, it is pleasantly surprising to see the players upbeat ahead of the new campaign.

They will always say that in interviews but there seems to be a genuine happiness around the place that belies how dreadful last season was.

Why so positive?

A big part of that has been the huge change in moving to the Gardyne Campus and the new training facilities on offer.

It’s a massive shift from the old way of working and a big step forward.

New boss Bowyer has been very positive as well which helps.

Subscribers can watch match highlights and a post-match interview with Gary Bowyer on DeeTV now #thedee ➡️ https://t.co/Gamin20Jaj pic.twitter.com/FppxtGAwRH — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) July 6, 2022

I think ending Mark McGhee’s time in charge was a big plus for the playing squad.

After the shocking management of James McPake’s exit and McGhee’s arrival as well as some bizarre interviews about turning his heating off and running about naked, the players needed a fresh start.

And that’s what it feels like for Dundee.

They may now be back in the Championship but they have a very decent squad for this level, one that is close-knit already.

A few key additions and I anticipate a good season ahead on the pitch.

Downside

But, being Dundee, there’s always, always a downside to all this positivity.

To see kit lady Lorraine Noble leave the club after 25 years service leaves a bitter taste.

I could tell there was a special bond between her and some of the players, a real fondness, so there will be some dismay over that decision behind the scenes.

Will it overshadow all the positive moves?

We’ll only discover that when the ball comes out again this weekend.