GEORGE CRAN: Despite relegation, Dundee are strangely upbeat ahead of new campaign – will it show when the season starts though?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

GEORGE CRAN: Despite relegation, Dundee are strangely upbeat ahead of new campaign – will it show when the season starts though?

By George Cran
July 6 2022, 5.00pm
Dundee celebrate Alex Jakubiak's (No 7) opening goal at Montrose.
Dundee celebrate Alex Jakubiak's (No 7) opening goal at Montrose.

The season starts this weekend – hallelujah!

I’m not usually one for getting all religious but no football is no fun in my book.

These last few weeks have dragged and dragged.

We’ve had the excitement of a new manager coming in and I’m eager to see what Gary Bowyer’s appointment brings.

But there’s not exactly been a lot of transfer happenings around Dens Park.

So, from a purely selfish viewpoint, I am delighted we will have an actual competitive match to talk about this weekend.

Dundee host Hamilton in the first game of 2022/23 on July 9.

I’m not expecting a classic in the ‘Follow, Follow’ derby as Dundee, Hamilton face off.

(Old Firm songs are not my cup of tea but I can’t get that one out of my head when the Dark Blues host Accies, sorry…)

Accies

Hamilton were not particularly impressive last season and haven’t done much transfer business this summer.

But there is always a bit of needle between these two clubs which should add something, as well as a former Dundee United skipper in the away dugout as John Rankin takes charge of his first game as a manager.

And it will be our first opportunity to see if there is likely to be a hangover from last season’s troubles for the Dark Blues.

John Rankin will be in the away dugout at Dens Park this weekend.

New boss Bowyer has said there is no sign of one and the players have been remarkably upbeat.

That is surprising, considering the severe disappointment and dismay at the way things were being run behind the scenes last season.

Considering it is pretty much the same squad with Charlie Adam and Danny Mullen the only regulars departing, it is pleasantly surprising to see the players upbeat ahead of the new campaign.

They will always say that in interviews but there seems to be a genuine happiness around the place that belies how dreadful last season was.

Why so positive?

A big part of that has been the huge change in moving to the Gardyne Campus and the new training facilities on offer.

It’s a massive shift from the old way of working and a big step forward.

New boss Bowyer has been very positive as well which helps.

I think ending Mark McGhee’s time in charge was a big plus for the playing squad.

After the shocking management of James McPake’s exit and McGhee’s arrival as well as some bizarre interviews about turning his heating off and running about naked, the players needed a fresh start.

And that’s what it feels like for Dundee.

They may now be back in the Championship but they have a very decent squad for this level, one that is close-knit already.

A few key additions and I anticipate a good season ahead on the pitch.

Downside

But, being Dundee, there’s always, always a downside to all this positivity.

To see kit lady Lorraine Noble leave the club after 25 years service leaves a bitter taste.

I could tell there was a special bond between her and some of the players, a real fondness, so there will be some dismay over that decision behind the scenes.

Will it overshadow all the positive moves?

We’ll only discover that when the ball comes out again this weekend.

3 talking points from Dundee’s pre-season clash at Montrose

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]