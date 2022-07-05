3 talking points from Dundee’s pre-season clash at Montrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
3 talking points from Dundee’s pre-season clash at Montrose

By George Cran
July 5 2022, 9.45pm
Dundee's Zak Rudden is challenged by Montrose's Kerr Waddell.
Dundee’s pre-season schedule came to a close with a 1-1 draw at Montrose.

The Dark Blues had plenty of the ball but chances were few and far between in their final warm-up ahead of the 2022/23 campaign kicking off on Saturday.

Striker Alex Jakubiak was bright in the first half, bringing a good save from Ross Matthews in the home goal before deflecting a Cammy Kerr shot in for the opening goal.

Jakubiak would bring another good save from Matthews at the start of the second half.

The scores were levelled on 63 minutes, however, as Craig Johnston got the better of Ryan Sweeney and fired beyond Ian Lawlor.

Alex Jakubiak (No 7) claims Dundee’s opener at Montrose.

Neither side could find a winner as they look ahead to Premier Sports Cup matches against Hamilton and Fraserburgh respectively.

But what did we learn from Dundee’s performance against the Gable Endies?

Trialists

Dundee had two new faces on show as a pair of trialists joined Danny Devine in the matchday squad.

Former Peterborough midfielder Kyle Barker started at Links Park alongside Shaun Byrne in the centre of the park, generally looking very tidy and rarely, if ever, giving up possession.

Dundee trialist Kyle Barker.

He’s a 21-year-old free agent who left the English Championship side at the end of last season after featuring just once in three years at London Road.

Barker departed at half-time with No 11, so far unnamed, coming on at left wing.

Pacy and direct, the left-footer was full of industry and effort but with little coming off.

Dundee trialist at Links Park.

Devine came on for the final half-hour at right-back and showed up well. Some strong running down the flank pushed the youthful Dee forward.

Experience

This was a far more experienced Dundee squad than the one that faced Peterhead on Saturday.

The 4-0 win at Balmoor saw a number of youngsters get some minutes on the pitch alongside first-team regulars.

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer and No 2 Billy Barr.

This was much more like the side we might see on Saturday in the League Cup against Hamilton, however.

The backline, though, was a different set-up as Cammy Kerr lined up at centre-back alongside Ryan Sweeney.

Josh Mulligan stepped in at right-back in the 4-4-2 line-up, Zak Rudden and Jakubiak the front pairing.

There were no wholesale changes at the break this time either with Paul McGowan, Luke McCowan and Fin Robertson joining trialist No 11 for the second half.

That changed on the hour, seconds after Montrose equalised, with the backline that finished the game made up of Devine, Sam Fisher, Luke Graham and Jack Wilkie.

Missing men

Cillian Sheridan in the stands at Montrose.

As much as we took from who was on the pitch, the names missing raise more questions.

Adam Legzdins, Lee Ashcroft and Cillian Sheridan’s absences were expected after their long-term injuries.

Also missing, though, were midfielders Max Anderson and Jay Chapman as well as defender Jordan McGhee.

The trio also didn’t feature during the weekend win at Peterhead.

Anderson was present at Links Park, taking a spot behind the dugout for the game but there was no sign of Chapman or McGhee.

