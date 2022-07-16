Dundee team news: Gary Bowyer reveals missing men for Stranraer trip and positive news for Lee Ashcroft

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee team news: Gary Bowyer reveals missing men for Stranraer trip and positive news for Lee Ashcroft

By George Cran
July 16 2022, 8.30am
Dundee striker Zak Rudden (left) and central defender Lee Ashcroft.
Dundee striker Zak Rudden (left) and central defender Lee Ashcroft.

Dundee will be without Jordan McGhee and Zak Rudden for today’s trip to Stranraer.

The Dark Blues are looking to make it two wins from two in the Premier Sports Cup as they head for Stair Park.

But they will be missing McGhee once more, who continues to suffer from an ankle injury.

Rudden, meanwhile, missed the midweek friendly with Blackburn due to illness and is yet to recover.

New loan signing Ben Williamson is hoping to be involved, providing his paperwork was done in time yesterday.

Zak Rudden scored in a friendly win over Peterhead a fortnight ago.

Ashcroft

Still out are long-term trio Lee Ashcroft, Adam Legzdins and Cillian Sheridan.

Central defender Ashcroft, though, has taken a significant step in his rehab and could be returning to training ahead of the league kick-off.

“We’ve had good news on Lee Ashcroft on Friday,” manager Gary Bowyer said.

“That’s really positive. We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves but the tests he’s been having have all come back really positive so he’s moving the right way.

Lee Ashcroft made his comeback from injury on Tuesday night.
Lee Ashcroft has been out of action since March.

“We hope to progress him next week and hopefully have him back into training after that.

“We’ll not be putting a timescale on it.

“He’s really confident and happy in himself.”

‘We want more’

The Dark Blues boss is keen to see his side build on last week’s 3-0 victory over Hamilton.

But he’s warned his players to be wary against the League Two outfit.

“It’s my first visit so I’m looking forward to it,” Bowyer added.

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer celebrates at full time after beating Hamilton 3-0.

“I’ve watched them play and like the way they try and play. It will be a challenge for us, that’s for sure.

“We have to build on the performances over the past week.

“We want more from the players and we’re looking forward to it.

“Our mentality has to be spot on.”

