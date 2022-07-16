Dundee team news: Gary Bowyer reveals missing men for Stranraer trip and positive news for Lee Ashcroft

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee will be without Jordan McGhee and Zak Rudden for today’s trip to Stranraer.

The Dark Blues are looking to make it two wins from two in the Premier Sports Cup as they head for Stair Park.

But they will be missing McGhee once more, who continues to suffer from an ankle injury.

Rudden, meanwhile, missed the midweek friendly with Blackburn due to illness and is yet to recover.

New loan signing Ben Williamson is hoping to be involved, providing his paperwork was done in time yesterday.

Still out are long-term trio Lee Ashcroft, Adam Legzdins and Cillian Sheridan.

Central defender Ashcroft, though, has taken a significant step in his rehab and could be returning to training ahead of the league kick-off.

“We’ve had good news on Lee Ashcroft on Friday,” manager Gary Bowyer said.

“That’s really positive. We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves but the tests he’s been having have all come back really positive so he’s moving the right way.

“We hope to progress him next week and hopefully have him back into training after that.

“We’ll not be putting a timescale on it.

“He’s really confident and happy in himself.”

‘We want more’

The Dark Blues boss is keen to see his side build on last week’s 3-0 victory over Hamilton.

But he’s warned his players to be wary against the League Two outfit.

“It’s my first visit so I’m looking forward to it,” Bowyer added.

“I’ve watched them play and like the way they try and play. It will be a challenge for us, that’s for sure.

“We have to build on the performances over the past week.

“We want more from the players and we’re looking forward to it.

“Our mentality has to be spot on.”