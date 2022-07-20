GEORGE CRAN: Dundee records are tumbling already for Gary Bowyer – so far so good for the Dark Blues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

GEORGE CRAN: Dundee records are tumbling already for Gary Bowyer – so far so good for the Dark Blues

By George Cran
July 20 2022, 11.45am
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.

Things couldn’t really have gone much better for Gary Bowyer in his first three matches in charge of Dundee.

For some, we are still in pre-season mode.

But, officially, the record books show he boasts a 100% record with three wins from his first three games.

Having scrolled through the history books, that’s not been done in a long, long time.

Not this century. Not since before the war.

Andy Cunningham was the last Dundee boss to win his first three matches in charge since 1937.

1937!

Doubters will point at the opposition and the stage of the season.

Gary Bowyer gives his post-match team talk on the pitch after beating Queen’s Park.

But they are competitive games, two against teams in Dundee’s division this season.

Championship warm-up

And all three have been chock full of plus points.

Hamilton weren’t great and neither were Stranraer, though the League Two side gave it a good shot.

But the Dark Blues were good and deserved their 3-0 scorelines.

Former Dundee manager Andy Cunningham was in charge from 1937 to 1939.

Last night against Queen’s Park was a completely different sort of test.

Owen Coyle’s side are ambitious, there’s no denying that.

Though they’ll only be worrying about survival this season after promotion from League One, they’ll have designs of making in-roads in the Championship before long.

Though the weather was unusual for a classic Championship match, the game itself wasn’t.

Having watched far too many second-tier matches to count over the years, I’ve seen that sort of game plenty – one side smashes through the first half and builds up a lead.

Then something goes wrong second half and it’s backs-to-the-wall defending for the team in front.

The amount of times I’ve seen a side go 3-0 up early on only to draw is remarkable.

Seeing it out

Though it seems counter-intuitive for a manager to be pleased to see his side put under pressure, I can see why Bowyer was happy to see a different sort of game for his team to encounter.

Because Dundee were made to defend a lead – something they’ve not had to do yet under their new boss.

Queen’s Park attacker Louis Longridge grabs one back against Dundee.

It wasn’t exactly wave after wave of attack from Queen’s Park but there were a couple of hairy moments for the Dundee defence to deal with.

Harry Sharp made a good save from Simon Murray, Tyler French made a super block with his head and a loose ball in the six-yard box could have gone anywhere late on.

Like I said before, I’ve seen many a Championship lead disappear in the second half.

With Dundee involved too often as well.

Momentum

Dundee showed they might be made of sterner stuff this season by seeing the game out, though.

They certainly could have made life much easier for themselves had they put away some of the good chances they created in the second half.

Alex Jakubiak sees a chance pass him by as Charlie Fox blocks.

But they were put under pressure and came away with the points.

That bodes well for the season to come.

It is still very early days, the league is still over a week away, but Dundee have gone about the League Cup group stage perfectly.

The key now is to use momentum that’s building to hit the ground running when the Championship kicks off.

And I wouldn’t put it past Bowyer to add his own name to the record books with more victories.

Cunningham won his first six, by the way…

Why Dundee boss Gary Bowyer was pleased to see his side concede against Queen’s Park

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]