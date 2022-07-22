EXCLUSIVE: Dundee uproar to calm in one summer – Paul McGowan gives insight into Gary Bowyer impact at Dens Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee uproar to calm in one summer – Paul McGowan gives insight into Gary Bowyer impact at Dens Park

By George Cran
July 22 2022, 12.00pm Updated: July 22 2022, 2.01pm
Dundee's Paul McGowan.
From last season’s “uproar” to this campaign’s “calmness” – six months can be a long time in football.

The majority of the playing squad at Dundee is the same but there’s a feelgood factor brewing at Dens Park this summer.

Coming just a couple of months after the dismay and disenchantment brought about by a dreadful relegation season, it is a remarkable turnaround for the Dark Blues.

Closing in on 300 appearances for the club, midfielder Paul McGowan has played under five different managers at Dens Park before Gary Bowyer arrived this summer.

‘Uproar’

Combined with the benefits of moving to the new training centre at Gardyne Campus, the 34-year-old credits the new management team for cultivating the positive mood around the club.

“Credit to the manager and (assistant) Billy Barr, they’ve made it an enjoyable place to come and work,” McGowan said.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer (right) with assistant Billy Barr.

“Considering the season we had last year when Jaz (James McPake) left and the uproar after that.

“He’s come in and steadied the ship.

“He’s brought a calmness in and doesn’t over-complicate anything.

“The manager has come in and set out his ideas, the way he wants to play. He wants a hard-working team, going after the opposition.

“It’s been tough but he’s been clear in the message of what he’s wanting and the boys have bought into it.”

‘Buzz about the place’

So far, that has shown in their results in the early-season matches.

Heading into Saturday’s final Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Forfar, Dundee have a 100% record after victories against Hamilton, Stranraer and Queen’s Park.

Paul McGowan has started well under Gary Bowyer including a goal against Stranraer.

In doing so, they’ve scored eight times and conceded just once as they look to book a place in the knockout stages of the competition.

That consistency on the pitch McGowan says has been helped by a real summer of introspection for everybody at Dens Park.

“The manager coming in has given everyone a fresh start,” McGowan added.

“There is a buzz about the place and we are probably ahead of where we thought we would have been at this stage.

“We’ve shown that in the games, I think we’ve been terrific. We’ve been scoring goals and creating chances.

McGowan takes on Peterhead.

“Everybody is buying into the way the manager wants us to play and the games have been really enjoyable.

“We look threatening, we look solid and we’ve had a couple of tricky games as well.

‘Everybody has had to re-evaluate’

“The way the manager and Billy have gone about things has impressed me.

“It’s what we needed. After James left it was uproar and then the new manager came in, it didn’t work.

“I think everybody at the club, top to bottom, has had to re-evaluate everything.

“We moved to the new training place at Gardyne and we’re doing things right. Things we should have been doing.

“You can see the difference.

“You don’t mind coming into Gardyne and doing double, triple sessions.

“At Dens, you are all on top of each other in that dressing-room.

“At Gardyne, you have freedom to go to the pool, go to the gym.

“It’s been a massive change – the boys have loved it.”

