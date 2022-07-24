Dundee faithful frustrated as ticket queues lead to fans missing start of Forfar clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Frustrated Dundee fans missed the start of Saturday night’s clash against Forfar due to lengthy ticket queues.

Some expressed dismay at the lack of cash turnstiles at the game which forced them to queue to buy tickets.

Pictures shared by one fan on social media showed lengthy queues for the Dundee Direct shop outside Dens Park.

Official match figures show 1,854 were in attendance at Saturday’s game.

Queue to buy tickets for @DundeeFC v @ForfarAthletic because Dundee have decided not to operate any cash turnstiles. People still outside shop having waited 25-30 minutes and have now missed first 10 mins of game! Shambles! Bring back cash gates. @JLT100 pic.twitter.com/nbom5saGq2 — Fraser MacDonald (@Fraser1893) July 23, 2022

Fraser MacDonald said some had waited up to half an hour, forcing them to miss the first 10 minutes of the game.

He said: “People still outside shop having waited 25-30 minutes and have now missed first 10 mins of game.

‘Bring back cash gates’

“Shambles! Bring back cash gates.”

The complaints were echoed by sportswriter and Dundee fan Patrick Barclay, who said fans should be treated as heroes rather than “fodder”.

He said: “Yet another embarrassment.

“We don’t have that many fans – the precious few need to be treated like heroes, not fodder.”

A Dundee FC spokesperson declined to comment.

The game saw the side continue their flying start to the campaign under new boss Gary Bowyer, securing a 5-1 win over Forfar.