Dundee faithful frustrated as ticket queues lead to fans missing start of Forfar clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee faithful frustrated as ticket queues lead to fans missing start of Forfar clash

By Alasdair Clark
July 24 2022, 5.06pm
Dundee FC ticket queues
Fans missed the start of the match (Photo by David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock)

Frustrated Dundee fans missed the start of Saturday night’s clash against Forfar due to lengthy ticket queues.

Some expressed dismay at the lack of cash turnstiles at the game which forced them to queue to buy tickets.

Pictures shared by one fan on social media showed lengthy queues for the Dundee Direct shop outside Dens Park.

Official match figures show 1,854 were in attendance at Saturday’s game.

Fraser MacDonald said some had waited up to half an hour, forcing them to miss the first 10 minutes of the game.

He said: “People still outside shop having waited 25-30 minutes and have now missed first 10 mins of game.

‘Bring back cash gates’

“Shambles! Bring back cash gates.”

The complaints were echoed by sportswriter and Dundee fan Patrick Barclay, who said fans should be treated as heroes rather than “fodder”.

He said: “Yet another embarrassment.

“We don’t have that many fans – the precious few need to be treated like heroes, not fodder.”

A Dundee FC spokesperson declined to comment.

The game saw the side continue their flying start to the campaign under new boss Gary Bowyer, securing a 5-1 win over Forfar.

Gary Bowyer hails Dundee ruthless streak in 5-1 thumping of Forfar

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]