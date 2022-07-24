Dundee, Dundee United and Arbroath discover League Cup last-16 opponents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee, Dundee United and Arbroath discover League Cup last-16 opponents

By George Cran
July 24 2022, 5.08pm Updated: July 24 2022, 5.12pm
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer, Arbroath gaffer Dick Campbell and Dundee United boss Jack Ross are preparing for the League Cup knockout rounds.
Dundee United face an all-Premiership clash in the Premier Sports Cup last-16 round.

Jack Ross’s Tangerines have been drawn to face Livingston in the first knockout stage of the competition.

Dundee United‘s fourth-place finish last term and qualification for Europe meant they received a bye to this stage of the competition.

Livingston will be Dundee United’s last-16 opponents in the League Cup.

Dundee, meanwhile, have been rewarded with a home tie against lower-league opposition after they topped their group with a 100% record.

The Dark Blues saw off Forfar Athletic 5-1 at Dens Park yesterday to move into the next round as one of eight seeded sides.

And they will now take on League One Falkirk for a place in the quarter-finals.

Dundee put five past Forfar on Saturday.

Arbroath also grabbed a seeded slot after they saw off League One Airdrieonians at Gayfield with a 3-0 victory.

And Dick Campbell’s Red Lichties will take on a Championship rival for a place in the last eight as they head to Partick Thistle at the end of August.

Draw in full:

Rangers v Queen of the South

Partick Thistle v Arbroath

Motherwell v Inverness CT

Livingston v Dundee United

Dundee v Falkirk

Annan Athletic v Aberdeen

Hearts v Kilmarnock

Ross County v Celtic

The ties will be played across Tuesday, August 30, and Wednesday, August 31.

