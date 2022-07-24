Dundee, Dundee United and Arbroath discover League Cup last-16 opponents

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United face an all-Premiership clash in the Premier Sports Cup last-16 round.

Jack Ross’s Tangerines have been drawn to face Livingston in the first knockout stage of the competition.

Dundee United‘s fourth-place finish last term and qualification for Europe meant they received a bye to this stage of the competition.

Dundee, meanwhile, have been rewarded with a home tie against lower-league opposition after they topped their group with a 100% record.

The Dark Blues saw off Forfar Athletic 5-1 at Dens Park yesterday to move into the next round as one of eight seeded sides.

And they will now take on League One Falkirk for a place in the quarter-finals.

Arbroath also grabbed a seeded slot after they saw off League One Airdrieonians at Gayfield with a 3-0 victory.

And Dick Campbell’s Red Lichties will take on a Championship rival for a place in the last eight as they head to Partick Thistle at the end of August.

Draw in full:

Rangers v Queen of the South

Partick Thistle v Arbroath

Motherwell v Inverness CT

Livingston v Dundee United

Dundee v Falkirk

Annan Athletic v Aberdeen

Hearts v Kilmarnock

Ross County v Celtic

The ties will be played across Tuesday, August 30, and Wednesday, August 31.