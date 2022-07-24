Dundee, Dundee United and Arbroath discover League Cup last-16 opponents

Dundee United face an all-Premiership clash in the Premier Sports Cup last-16 round.
Jack Ross’s Tangerines have been drawn to face Livingston in the first knockout stage of the competition.
Dundee United‘s fourth-place finish last term and qualification for Europe meant they received a bye to this stage of the competition.
Dundee, meanwhile, have been rewarded with a home tie against lower-league opposition after they topped their group with a 100% record.
The Dark Blues saw off Forfar Athletic 5-1 at Dens Park yesterday to move into the next round as one of eight seeded sides.
And they will now take on League One Falkirk for a place in the quarter-finals.
Arbroath also grabbed a seeded slot after they saw off League One Airdrieonians at Gayfield with a 3-0 victory.
And Dick Campbell’s Red Lichties will take on a Championship rival for a place in the last eight as they head to Partick Thistle at the end of August.
Draw in full:
Rangers v Queen of the South
Partick Thistle v Arbroath
Motherwell v Inverness CT
Livingston v Dundee United
Dundee v Falkirk
Annan Athletic v Aberdeen
Hearts v Kilmarnock
Ross County v Celtic
The ties will be played across Tuesday, August 30, and Wednesday, August 31.
Gary Bowyer hails Dundee ruthless streak in 5-1 thumping of Forfar