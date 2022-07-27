GEORGE CRAN: Dundee can’t forget fans this season – they need them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee can’t forget fans this season – they need them

By George Cran
July 27 2022, 8.30am Updated: July 27 2022, 1.02pm
Dundee fans at Dens Park.
Dundee are back in league action this weekend.

Only one target for the season ahead – promotion.

And things are going well on the park.

Gary Bowyer has made a very impressive start to life at Dens Park with the Dark Blues playing some cracking football in their early games.

More to come though, he insists, which is great to hear.

The real stuff starts this weekend, however, as Partick Thistle come to town.

How many Jags actually turn up will be interesting.

Reaction online to the process of buying tickets for the away end was one of fury.

And I don’t blame them.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has made a positive start at Dens Park.

I’m often a late call on whether I can make it to a game, if I happen to be off at the time.

I missed last season’s Challenge Cup Final because the only way to buy a ticket was to collect it from Palmerston after finding out I’d be free just the day before the game.

Living up here and the match in Airdrie, that’s not happening.

There aren’t many businesses around the world that make it this difficult for customers to give them money.

But Scottish football seems to find a way.

I understand there are difficulties in having pay-at-the-gate and electronic tickets are way too pricey to implement for some clubs.

Thankfully Dundee have now ensured there is a way to allow fans to turn up and buy a ticket on the day.

Warning sign

That’s the away fans but it is a warning sign for the Dark Blues, I would say. There were issues ahead of the Forfar game on Saturday, too.

Dundee have done great this summer, pretty much everything has been positive.

It’s certainly positive on the pitch, results have been good, lots of goals and decent football played.

They’ve moved into a new training ground and there is a happy camp of players at the club, too.

But it feels like things still aren’t perfect between supporters and the hierarchy at Dens.

And it doesn’t take much to bring back old feelings.

The club endured the storm of last season and everything that came with it and, to their credit, have moved to sort out the football side of things.

But they shouldn’t forget the fans, ever.

Positive meeting

I was glad to hear that recently there was a meeting between the new-look Dee4Life board and managing director John Nelms.

Reports are it was a positive one so, hopefully, that continues and so do relations between the DSA and the club.

Dundee managing director John Nelms.

So there are moves to improve communication between the club and the fanbase.

But this ticketing thing feels like the first real test of all that.

To be fair to the club, they fronted up with their statement about why things are working this way – largely it comes down to not wanting to put any money into Dens Park with a stadium move down the line.

That’s a shame because things should still be done to make home matches a pleasant experience for both sets of fans.

There is a fine balance right now for Dundee.

I just hope the recent good work done to rebuild relations with the fans continue.

Because the club needs it’s fanbase – what are they without supporters?

