Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals contract talks have begun but there’s ‘a spanner in the works’ on the transfer front

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer says it is essential the Dark Blues “look after their assets” as they look to tie down their promising youngsters to new contracts.

Already in his short time as manager at Dens Park, Bowyer has made full use of the young talent at his disposal.

The likes of Max Anderson, Josh Mulligan and Harry Sharp have all been regular starters in the early parts of the season.

Lyall Cameron has been a real star from the bench as well, scoring twice, while the likes of Fin Robertson, Jack Wilkie and Sam Fisher have also spent significant time on the pitch.

All seven of those youngsters are now in the final years of their contracts at Dens Park.

Though he stopped short of naming the players, Bowyer confirmed discussions have begun over extensions.

“We are down the line with a couple on that already. We are in talks with a couple,” the Dens boss confirmed.

“It’s important to any football club that they look after their assets, especially when they are homegrown.

“The fans can associate with them even more when they are homegrown.

“I’ve been impressed from minute one with the work done in the academy.”

‘We thought there was one’

Meanwhile, work continues to bring in new faces ahead of Saturday’s Championship opener against Partick Thistle at Dens Park.

On Wednesday, Bowyer admits he thought he had secured his third signing of the summer after Tyler French and Ben Williamson’s arrivals.

But, speaking on Thursday afternoon, the former Blackburn boss says there has been a hitch.

“We thought there was (one coming in),” he said.

“But having come back from training, there’s a spanner in the works.

“Last night when I put my head on the pillow, I thought we might be getting one in.

“But, after training, it has slightly changed.

“Hopefully, we can get that resolved. Whether that will be in time for Saturday, I don’t know.

“I hope so, I was under the impression it would be on Wednesday night but we’ll see what that brings.”

And would it be the striker he’s keen to add?

“I couldn’t possibly divulge that information until the ink is dry!” Bowyer added with a wry grin.

“I’m superstitious like that, I’m afraid.”