Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals contract talks have begun but there’s ‘a spanner in the works’ on the transfer front

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals contract talks have begun but there’s ‘a spanner in the works’ on the transfer front

By George Cran
July 28 2022, 10.27pm
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer says it is essential the Dark Blues “look after their assets” as they look to tie down their promising youngsters to new contracts.

Already in his short time as manager at Dens Park, Bowyer has made full use of the young talent at his disposal.

The likes of Max Anderson, Josh Mulligan and Harry Sharp have all been regular starters in the early parts of the season.

Lyall Cameron has been a real star from the bench as well, scoring twice, while the likes of Fin Robertson, Jack Wilkie and Sam Fisher have also spent significant time on the pitch.

All seven of those youngsters are now in the final years of their contracts at Dens Park.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer in conversation with midfielder Fin Robertson after full-time at Stranraer.

Though he stopped short of naming the players, Bowyer confirmed discussions have begun over extensions.

“We are down the line with a couple on that already. We are in talks with a couple,” the Dens boss confirmed.

“It’s important to any football club that they look after their assets, especially when they are homegrown.

“The fans can associate with them even more when they are homegrown.

“I’ve been impressed from minute one with the work done in the academy.”

‘We thought there was one’

Meanwhile, work continues to bring in new faces ahead of Saturday’s Championship opener against Partick Thistle at Dens Park.

On Wednesday, Bowyer admits he thought he had secured his third signing of the summer after Tyler French and Ben Williamson’s arrivals.

But, speaking on Thursday afternoon, the former Blackburn boss says there has been a hitch.

“We thought there was (one coming in),” he said.

Tyler French has been Dundee’s only permanent arrival this summer.

“But having come back from training, there’s a spanner in the works.

“Last night when I put my head on the pillow, I thought we might be getting one in.

“But, after training, it has slightly changed.

“Hopefully, we can get that resolved. Whether that will be in time for Saturday, I don’t know.

“I hope so, I was under the impression it would be on Wednesday night but we’ll see what that brings.”

And would it be the striker he’s keen to add?

“I couldn’t possibly divulge that information until the ink is dry!” Bowyer added with a wry grin.

“I’m superstitious like that, I’m afraid.”

Dundee close season report card: Signings rated, Premier Sports Cup verdict and Championship prediction

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]