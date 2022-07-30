Dundee team news for Partick Thistle clash as Gary Bowyer provides Jordan McGhee update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee team news for Partick Thistle clash as Gary Bowyer provides Jordan McGhee update

By George Cran
July 30 2022, 9.00am
Dundee defender Jordan McGhee disappointed at full-time at Aberdeen.
Dundee's Jordan McGhee is yet to feature this season.

Dundee will be without Jordan McGhee for today’s season opener at home to Partick Thistle.

The Dark Blues are back in the Championship after relegation last term and have landed a difficult opening day against Ian McCall’s side.

The Jags are expected to be challenging at the top end of the division while Dundee are the bookies favourites to take top spot.

It will be Gary Bowyer’s league bow as manager at Dens Park and he will have options to choose from this afternoon.

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer opened Yes Hire in Dundee this week along with branch manager Alan Morrell (left) and managing director David Johnstone.

There are no fresh injuries worries for the Dark Blues to contend with while long-term injured duo Lee Ashcroft and Cillian Sheridan have had a full week’s training.

‘Had the issue for months’

Still out, though, is the versatile McGhee.

He didn’t play a minute of their Premier Sports Cup group stage due to an ongoing Achilles tendon injury.

But Bowyer says signs are positive the former Hearts man will be back in action soon.

“We’ve no timeframe on Jordan’s injury. It’s a little bit frustrating for him,” the Dundee boss said.

Dundee’s Jordan McGhee.

“We’ve got to really get to the bottom of it. He’s had the issue for months and months, before I arrived, so it’s something that needs addressing.

“It’s an Achilles injury, I think coming back initially on the hard ground didn’t help but he’s going the right way now.

“Hopefully, we’ve got to the bottom of it. What I didn’t want was him training one week, missing a week, playing three games then missing five – he doesn’t get any rhythm in his performances like that.

“We’re getting to the bottom of it.”

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on re-energising before big Championship kick-off, the Royal Mile and a Partick Thistle benchmark

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]