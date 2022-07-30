Dundee team news for Partick Thistle clash as Gary Bowyer provides Jordan McGhee update

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee will be without Jordan McGhee for today’s season opener at home to Partick Thistle.

The Dark Blues are back in the Championship after relegation last term and have landed a difficult opening day against Ian McCall’s side.

The Jags are expected to be challenging at the top end of the division while Dundee are the bookies favourites to take top spot.

It will be Gary Bowyer’s league bow as manager at Dens Park and he will have options to choose from this afternoon.

There are no fresh injuries worries for the Dark Blues to contend with while long-term injured duo Lee Ashcroft and Cillian Sheridan have had a full week’s training.

‘Had the issue for months’

Still out, though, is the versatile McGhee.

He didn’t play a minute of their Premier Sports Cup group stage due to an ongoing Achilles tendon injury.

But Bowyer says signs are positive the former Hearts man will be back in action soon.

“We’ve no timeframe on Jordan’s injury. It’s a little bit frustrating for him,” the Dundee boss said.

“We’ve got to really get to the bottom of it. He’s had the issue for months and months, before I arrived, so it’s something that needs addressing.

“It’s an Achilles injury, I think coming back initially on the hard ground didn’t help but he’s going the right way now.

“Hopefully, we’ve got to the bottom of it. What I didn’t want was him training one week, missing a week, playing three games then missing five – he doesn’t get any rhythm in his performances like that.

“We’re getting to the bottom of it.”