RAB DOUGLAS: Pressure will be on Dundee when Arbroath pitch up for Friday night Dens Park fight

Arbroath were the talk of Scottish football last season and the feel good factor remains around club now.

On Friday night we travel to Dens Park to face title-favourites Dundee in front of the BBC cameras.

There is no pressure on us – it’s all on Dundee. They are expected to win.

We can go and enjoy ourselves and have a bit of a go at them.

So far, Arbroath have kept two clean sheets, although we’ve not found the net yet.

But we’re not yet the finished article this season.

The gaffer is actively looking to improve the squad. You just never know when a player becomes available.

A lot of people are still looking for a striker at the moment.

At the other end we’ve got one of the best back fours in the league.

That gives us a great base, which we’ve built on over the years.

A lot of these players were with us in League Two. They have matured into Championship players over the period.

We’re not a free hit for Dundee.

All we want to do is go and give a good account of ourselves on the telly.

We’re not daft, either.

Last year was a fantastic year, but we won nothing and didn’t get anywhere.

We’ve got to get ourselves guaranteed safety in the Championship again.

Dundee are at home and will have a go at us.

It will be interesting to see what they’re like this year.

I went to see them a few times last year under James McPake and Mark McGhee. It will be interesting to see how Gary Bowyer has them playing.

It’s hard to judge Dundee’s new manager just yet. He’ll have people advising him but he’ll probably not be too clued-up on the Scottish game.

That’s why it doesn’t come as too much of a surprise that he has recruited some boys he has worked with previously.

I’ve still got a real soft spot for Dundee after spending that length of time there.

I’ve got a brilliant rapport with the fans so it’s always great going back to Dens but for 90 minutes on Friday, the Red Lichties are my main priority.