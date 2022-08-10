RAB DOUGLAS: Pressure will be on Dundee when Arbroath pitch up for Friday night Dens Park fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
RAB DOUGLAS: Pressure will be on Dundee when Arbroath pitch up for Friday night Dens Park fight

By Rab Douglas
August 10 2022, 5.30pm
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has built a strong side.
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has built a strong side.

Arbroath were the talk of Scottish football last season and the feel good factor remains around club now.

On Friday night we travel to Dens Park to face title-favourites Dundee in front of the BBC cameras.

There is no pressure on us – it’s all on Dundee. They are expected to win.

We can go and enjoy ourselves and have a bit of a go at them.

So far, Arbroath have kept two clean sheets, although we’ve not found the net yet.

But we’re not yet the finished article this season.

Arbroath have kept two cleansheets, so far, this campaign.
Arbroath have kept two cleansheets, so far, this campaign.

The gaffer is actively looking to improve the squad. You just never know when a player becomes available.

A lot of people are still looking for a striker at the moment.

At the other end we’ve got one of the best back fours in the league.

That gives us a great base, which we’ve built on over the years.

A lot of these players were with us in League Two. They have matured into Championship players over the period.

We’re not a free hit for Dundee.

All we want to do is go and give a good account of ourselves on the telly.

We’re not daft, either.

Last year was a fantastic year, but we won nothing and didn’t get anywhere.

We’ve got to get ourselves guaranteed safety in the Championship again.

Joe Grayson has joined Dundee on loan.

Dundee are at home and will have a go at us.

It will be interesting to see what they’re like this year.

I went to see them a few times last year under James McPake and Mark McGhee. It will be interesting to see how Gary Bowyer has them playing.

It’s hard to judge Dundee’s new manager just yet. He’ll have people advising him but he’ll probably not be too clued-up on the Scottish game.

That’s why it doesn’t come as too much of a surprise that he has recruited some boys he has worked with previously.

I’ve still got a real soft spot for Dundee after spending that length of time there.

I’ve got a brilliant rapport with the fans so it’s always great going back to Dens but for 90 minutes on Friday, the Red Lichties are my main priority.

