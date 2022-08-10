Three statues honouring Perthshire women destroyed by vandals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Statues in Perth designed to honour inspiring local women have been destroyed by vandals.

Three sculptures in a set of 20 have been damaged, just a month after they were installed.

The life-size statues were created by artist Vanessa Lawrence for the Raise the Roof project, commemorating important Perthshire women in past and present.

The first to be damaged was the statue of Marjorie Dence outside Perth Theatre.

Sculptures honouring Claire Smith and Lady Isobel Moncrieff have also been vandalised.

Damage to Perth wire women statues shows ‘complete lack of respect’

Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing said the statues will be repaired in the coming weeks.

He added: “It is heart-breaking that anyone would choose to damage public artworks in these ways.

“Three statues have been damaged, all within a small area of Perth.

“This shows a complete lack of respect for the work that went into creating the wire women and what they represent.

“The sculpture trail created for Raise the Roof aimed to explore the stories of some of Perth and Kinross’ most notable women.

“Community groups worked with the artist on sharing these stories so this is a real insult to their efforts.

“The majority of people have responded positively to what the trail is trying to achieve and I can only hope that the damage inflicted by a few people does not ruin everyone else’s enjoyment of the sculptures.”

Anyone with information has been advised to contact Police Scotland.