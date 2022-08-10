Three statues honouring Perthshire women destroyed by vandals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Three statues honouring Perthshire women destroyed by vandals

By Hannah Ballantyne
August 10 2022, 5.38pm
Vanessa Lawrence designed the statues to highlight women's stories.
Statues in Perth designed to honour inspiring local women have been destroyed by vandals.

Three sculptures in a set of 20 have been damaged, just a month after they were installed.

The statue of Claire Smith located on Tay Street has been vandalised.
The life-size statues were created by artist Vanessa Lawrence for the Raise the Roof project, commemorating important Perthshire women in past and present.

The first to be damaged was the statue of Marjorie Dence outside Perth Theatre.

Sculptures honouring Claire Smith and Lady Isobel Moncrieff have also been vandalised.

Damage to Perth wire women statues shows ‘complete lack of respect’

Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing said the statues will be repaired in the coming weeks.

He added: “It is heart-breaking that anyone would choose to damage public artworks in these ways.

“Three statues have been damaged, all within a small area of Perth.

“This shows a complete lack of respect for the work that went into creating the wire women and what they represent.

Artist Vanessa Lawrence and council leader Grant Laing.

“The sculpture trail created for Raise the Roof aimed to explore the stories of some of Perth and Kinross’ most notable women.

“Community groups worked with the artist on sharing these stories so this is a real insult to their efforts.

“The majority of people have responded positively to what the trail is trying to achieve and I can only hope that the damage inflicted by a few people does not ruin everyone else’s enjoyment of the sculptures.”

Anyone with information has been advised to contact Police Scotland.

