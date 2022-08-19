Dundee boss Gary Bowyer demanding improvement ‘in all areas’ for table-toppers ahead of Morton clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer demanding improvement ‘in all areas’ for table-toppers ahead of Morton clash

By George Cran
August 19 2022, 8.00am
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.

Dundee may have won six of seven matches under Gary Bowyer this term but the Dens Park boss wants improvement in all areas from his side.

The Dark Blues top the early Championship table after three matches and face a tough away day this weekend as they travel to Cappielow to face Greenock Morton.

It’s not been a happy hunting ground for the Dark Blues in recent years with Ton boss Dougie Imrie taking great delight in getting the better of Dundee as a player.

But this Dundee side have demonstrated already this season they have goals throughout the team.

Dundee players celebrate Zach Robinson’s (No 16) goal against Arbroath.

Ten of the Dens Park squad have found the net this season in Premier Sport and Championship matches.

“We had a meeting this week talking about the first three games and one of the things we mentioned was we’re not reliant on one person to score a hatful of goals,” Bowyer said.

“It has been spread around the team.

“We’ve already talked about the increasing numbers from Cammy Kerr and he had another opportunity against Arbroath.

“We are really pleased with how dangerous we look from set-pieces and I know we will only get better at that with the delivery of Joe Grayson from the other side.

“I’m really pleased with the amount of goals around the team.”

‘No easy rides’

Bowyer is set to welcome back Jordan McGhee and Alex Jakubiak to his matchday squad as for the first time he has no injury worries heading into the weekend contest.

Dundee FC's Jordan McGhee
Jordan McGhee is set to return this weekend.

Competition for places is heating up with players like McGhee and Lee Ashcroft returning from spells out and pushing to get back in the team.

Bowyer is delighted by that and is hard at work ensuring his side keep up the level of performance they showed in the 4-2 win over Arbroath.

“It’s a long, long season and we are only in game four but we are trying to build momentum,” added the Dundee gaffer.

“The lads have done very well over the last couple of weeks.

“Trying to keep that is our aim but we know there is an opponent there trying to stop us.

Josh Mulligan finishes off Arbroath.

“It’s about how we approach it but one thing for certain whoever we play there are no easy rides.

“We keep reiterating that and make sure the lads go through the process they have been since day one of pre-season.

“It’s about getting better and improving in all areas.”

Dundee at Greenock Morton – the Dougie Imrie factor and bogey away day for the Dee

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

Dundee defender Sam Fisher has joined Dunfermline on loan.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer reveals Sam Fisher discussion before Dunfermline loan move
0
The latest podcast explores Mark Birighitti's form, Gary Bowyer's impact and the profile of striker St Johnstone need.
PODCAST: Mark Birighitti's Dundee United flak, St Johnstone's new striker profile and Gary Bowyer…
0
Robbie Crawford during his spell at Motherwell.
Robbie Crawford leaves Dundee trial to sign for Greenock Morton ahead of Cappielow clash…
0
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - What's gone wrong at United and what's gone…
0
Dougie Imrie celebrates his winner against Dundee in 2014.
Dundee at Greenock Morton - the Dougie Imrie factor and bogey away day for…
0
Dundee's Jordan McGhee.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer in Jordan McGhee and Ben Williamson update as he talks…
0
Rab with Pat Liney.
RAB DOUGLAS: Special memories of Pat Liney and why Mark Birighitti deserves longer to…
0
Scott Allan unveiled as an Arbroath player at Gayfield on Wednesday.
Arbroath make 'statement of intent' confirming signing of ex Hibs ace Scott Allan
1
Scott Allan has put pen to paper with Arbroath
Arbroath set to swoop for former Hibs and Dundee ace Scott Allan
0
Josh Mulligan leaves Arbroath defender Ricky Little in a heap as he heads goalwards.
GEORGE CRAN: Watch out Championship - Dundee have a secret weapon in their ranks
0

More from The Courier

Carl Harvey leaves Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee member of 'super-secret' group of paedophiles is jailed
The McPhees were jailed at the high court in Edinburgh
Fife sex predator jailed for attack on sleeping woman
Mechanic checking the underside of a car during an MOT in Dundee
5 local garages for your next service or MOT in Dundee, Angus and Fife
An XL Bully, similar to the one in the attack, and Rosemount Road. Image for illustrative purposes only.
Woman charged after girl, 15, seriously injured in Dundee dog attack
Images of new Site 6 office block development at Dundee Waterfront. Photo: Cooper Cromar Architects
COURIER OPINION: Councillors must ensure waterfront office plans will benefit Dundee
0
Angus Council leader Beth Whiteside declined to comment on Jason Grant's appointment to the period poverty role.
Angus Council figureheads silent on period poverty officer row
0