Dundee boss Gary Bowyer demanding improvement ‘in all areas’ for table-toppers ahead of Morton clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee may have won six of seven matches under Gary Bowyer this term but the Dens Park boss wants improvement in all areas from his side.

The Dark Blues top the early Championship table after three matches and face a tough away day this weekend as they travel to Cappielow to face Greenock Morton.

It’s not been a happy hunting ground for the Dark Blues in recent years with Ton boss Dougie Imrie taking great delight in getting the better of Dundee as a player.

But this Dundee side have demonstrated already this season they have goals throughout the team.

Ten of the Dens Park squad have found the net this season in Premier Sport and Championship matches.

“We had a meeting this week talking about the first three games and one of the things we mentioned was we’re not reliant on one person to score a hatful of goals,” Bowyer said.

“It has been spread around the team.

“We’ve already talked about the increasing numbers from Cammy Kerr and he had another opportunity against Arbroath.

“We are really pleased with how dangerous we look from set-pieces and I know we will only get better at that with the delivery of Joe Grayson from the other side.

“I’m really pleased with the amount of goals around the team.”

‘No easy rides’

Bowyer is set to welcome back Jordan McGhee and Alex Jakubiak to his matchday squad as for the first time he has no injury worries heading into the weekend contest.

Competition for places is heating up with players like McGhee and Lee Ashcroft returning from spells out and pushing to get back in the team.

Bowyer is delighted by that and is hard at work ensuring his side keep up the level of performance they showed in the 4-2 win over Arbroath.

“It’s a long, long season and we are only in game four but we are trying to build momentum,” added the Dundee gaffer.

“The lads have done very well over the last couple of weeks.

“Trying to keep that is our aim but we know there is an opponent there trying to stop us.

“It’s about how we approach it but one thing for certain whoever we play there are no easy rides.

“We keep reiterating that and make sure the lads go through the process they have been since day one of pre-season.

“It’s about getting better and improving in all areas.”