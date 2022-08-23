LEE WILKIE: Dundee point at Morton shouldn’t be a worry but pressure is on now for Ayr United clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

LEE WILKIE: Dundee point at Morton shouldn’t be a worry but pressure is on now for Ayr United clash

By Lee Wilkie
August 23 2022, 8.30am Updated: August 23 2022, 10.26am
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer pushes his team on from the dugout at Cappielow.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer pushes his team on from the dugout at Cappielow.

Dundee’s 0-0 draw at Morton may not have been the result they and their fans were after at Cappielow.

However, showing a bit of resilience and taking a clean sheet from a game you haven’t played well in is the sign of a good team.

I mean, just look at how easily Dundee United are conceding right now to see what can happen.

And, who knows, these points away to places like Greenock where it wasn’t a great performance can make all the difference come the end of the season.

Zak Rudden battles with the Morton backline.

The Dark Blues dug in and kept their opponents out, that’s a handy habit to get into.

On other days, the attacking side of things will click into gear more readily and you start putting together results.

During my time at United, Craig Levein would drill it into us about being hard to beat.

Sometimes we’d be poor and get a doing but still come away with a 0-0 or sometimes a 1-0 win because of that attitude.

That can be massive for a team.

Ayr Utd’s Dipo Akinyemi seals victory at Cove Rangers at the weekend.

The key is now, though, that they back that point up with a victory at Ayr United on Friday.

That will not be easy with the way the Honest Men have started this season, being top of the table.

Dundee certainly don’t want to go get beat down at Somerset Park – it may be early but being more than a win behind teams at the top is not where they should be in the Championship.

4 talking points from Dundee’s stalemate at Morton – defences on top but much more needed from Dee frontline

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer insists Dee won't get 'bogged down' this season as he…
0
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne.
EXCLUSIVE: Gary Bowyer will let Shaun Byrne leave Dundee
0
Former Dundee manager Ivano Bonetti at Dens Park in March.
Ex-Dundee boss Ivano Bonetti reportedly part of Qatari bid to buy Sampdoria alongside Gianluca…
0
Dundee captain Ryan Sweeney.
Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney insists Morton stalemate won't derail Dee's 'expansive' plans
0
Zak Rudden chases down Grant Gillespie.
4 talking points from Dundee's stalemate at Morton - defences on top but much…
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer demands more from his side at Greenock Morton.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues decision-making at Morton and questions 'nonsense' referee call
0
Dundee travelled to Greenock Morton aiming to take back top spot.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as the Dee are held…
0
Dundee striker Zak Rudden celebrates with Luke McCowan against Arbroath.
Dundee's Zak Rudden embracing the pressure as he targets more Championship goals
0
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer celebrates in front of the Dundee support after beating Raith Rovers.
JIM SPENCE: In Gary Bowyer, Dundee have landed a manager in-tune with their hopes…
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer demanding improvement 'in all areas' for table-toppers ahead of Morton…
0

More from The Courier

Lindores Abbey Distillery cats have shot to fame on Netflix.
Meet the Fife stars of new Netflix show Inside the Mind of a Cat
0
Cristian Cojocaru, owner of Crido's restaurant.
'Expanded outdoor seating areas will help our Perth restaurants survive disruptive City Hall works'
0
Steven Fletcher dejected at full-time against St Mirren.
LEE WILKIE: Troubled Dundee United's heart has gone - how they get it back…
0
Sarah Valentine with the rubbish outside her home.
Dundee pensioner's fire fears after rubbish dumped outside her home
0
Perth Sheriff Court..... 23.08.16 *****NO BYELINE PLEASE***** Mark Wishart arrives at court? see story by Gordon Currie Picture by Graeme Hart. Copyright Perthshire Picture Agency Tel: 01738 623350 Mobile: 07990 594431; fe52215d-8065-4294-9abd-a66a6ae286bf
Judge rejects Perth would-be killer's 'miscarriage of justice' claim
The fire destroyed the Lundin Links Hotel.
Lundin Links Hotel fire: Police 'close to identifying person responsible'