LEE WILKIE: Dundee point at Morton shouldn’t be a worry but pressure is on now for Ayr United clash

Dundee’s 0-0 draw at Morton may not have been the result they and their fans were after at Cappielow.

However, showing a bit of resilience and taking a clean sheet from a game you haven’t played well in is the sign of a good team.

I mean, just look at how easily Dundee United are conceding right now to see what can happen.

And, who knows, these points away to places like Greenock where it wasn’t a great performance can make all the difference come the end of the season.

The Dark Blues dug in and kept their opponents out, that’s a handy habit to get into.

On other days, the attacking side of things will click into gear more readily and you start putting together results.

During my time at United, Craig Levein would drill it into us about being hard to beat.

Sometimes we’d be poor and get a doing but still come away with a 0-0 or sometimes a 1-0 win because of that attitude.

That can be massive for a team.

The key is now, though, that they back that point up with a victory at Ayr United on Friday.

That will not be easy with the way the Honest Men have started this season, being top of the table.

Dundee certainly don’t want to go get beat down at Somerset Park – it may be early but being more than a win behind teams at the top is not where they should be in the Championship.