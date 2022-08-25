Ayr v Dundee: Where to watch Championship clash on TV for FREE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ayr v Dundee: Where to watch Championship clash on TV for FREE

By George Cran
August 25 2022, 6.19pm
Dundee's Max Anderson takes on Ayr at Somerset Park.
Dundee's Max Anderson takes on Ayr at Somerset Park.

Dundee face the Championship’s table-toppers Ayr United on Friday night – and you can watch the game live on TV.

The Dark Blues take on Lee Bullen’s early surprise-package in front of the BBC cameras.

Gary Bowyer’s side were held to a 0-0 draw in their last outing at Greenock Morton but are yet to concede away from home in the league.

Paul McMullan takes on Morton.

Will it be Zak Rudden leading the line for the Dee or will new loan signing Zach Robinson get his first start since joining from AFC Wimbledon?

Ayr, meanwhile, saw off Cove Rangers last time out and are the only remaining unbeaten team in the second tier.

Dipo Akinyemi celebrates against Hamilton.

The Honest Men also boast the league’s top scorer with Dipo Akinyemi on form having found the net four times in four matches this term.

When is Dundee v Arbroath?

The Somerset Park clash takes place on Friday, August 26.

The game kicks off at 7.45pm.

Where can I watch the game on TV?

BBC Scotland will broadcast the match live from 7.30pm.

The programme begins 15 minutes before kick off with some build up before the kick-off.

Coverage will finish at 10pm.

Viewers can tune in at the following channels:

Sky, Freeview & YouView: 115

Sky Glass: 120

Freesat: 106

Virgin Media: 108

Is there a stream?

Those unable to watch in front of a TV can go so on their mobile device or computer.

The match will be streamed live on the BBC iPlayer and website.

Previous meetings

The last meeting between the two sides in April 2021 was a good day for the Dark Blues as they defeated Ayr 3-0 at Somerset Park.

Dundee take on Ayr United this Friday.

James McPake’s side were on their way to promotion via the play-offs with second-half goals from Max Anderson, Jonathan Afolabi and Paul McGowan earning an impressive victory.

