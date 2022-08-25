Ayr v Dundee: Where to watch Championship clash on TV for FREE

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee face the Championship’s table-toppers Ayr United on Friday night – and you can watch the game live on TV.

The Dark Blues take on Lee Bullen’s early surprise-package in front of the BBC cameras.

Gary Bowyer’s side were held to a 0-0 draw in their last outing at Greenock Morton but are yet to concede away from home in the league.

Will it be Zak Rudden leading the line for the Dee or will new loan signing Zach Robinson get his first start since joining from AFC Wimbledon?

Ayr, meanwhile, saw off Cove Rangers last time out and are the only remaining unbeaten team in the second tier.

The Honest Men also boast the league’s top scorer with Dipo Akinyemi on form having found the net four times in four matches this term.

When is Dundee v Arbroath?

The Somerset Park clash takes place on Friday, August 26.

The game kicks off at 7.45pm.

Where can I watch the game on TV?

BBC Scotland will broadcast the match live from 7.30pm.

The programme begins 15 minutes before kick off with some build up before the kick-off.

Coverage will finish at 10pm.

Viewers can tune in at the following channels:

Sky, Freeview & YouView: 115

Sky Glass: 120

Freesat: 106

Virgin Media: 108

Is there a stream?

Those unable to watch in front of a TV can go so on their mobile device or computer.

The match will be streamed live on the BBC iPlayer and website.

Previous meetings

The last meeting between the two sides in April 2021 was a good day for the Dark Blues as they defeated Ayr 3-0 at Somerset Park.

James McPake’s side were on their way to promotion via the play-offs with second-half goals from Max Anderson, Jonathan Afolabi and Paul McGowan earning an impressive victory.