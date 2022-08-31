Dundee fan fury as The New Saints TV fixture scuppers travel plans By Scott Lorimer August 31 2022, 12.19pm Updated: August 31 2022, 6.41pm 0 The New Saints will be an entirely new opposition for Dundee [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Dundee FC Dundee star Lyall Cameron opens up on 'bad times' on loan, dedicating goal to… 0 Dundee set daunting Rangers task in League Cup quarter-final draw as Dundee United head… 0 RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee United must decide NOW what they want in Jack Ross replacement… 0 Lee Ashcroft: Dundee's battering ram of a defender returns with a bang 0 GEORGE CRAN: Where are Dundee looking to strengthen as transfer deadline looms? 0 Dundee manager Gary Bowyer hails 'terrific' Lyall Cameron as Dark Blues seal last-eight spot 0 4 talking points from Dundee's cup win over Falkirk as Lyall Cameron steals the… 0 Dundee star Tyler French: 'Working your nuts off is the bare minimum every week' 0 Gary Bowyer demands 'fight' from Dundee in Falkirk cup clash as he provides update… 0 Gary Bowyer fires warning to players as Dundee boss sets sights on busy week… 0 More from The Courier Dundee clear-up begins after bin strikes - what happens next? 0 Superheroes assemble as Kirkcaldy Comic Con returns this weekend 0 All Dundee schools and nurseries to close for three days due to strike action 0 Dundee star Lyall Cameron opens up on 'bad times' on loan, dedicating goal to… 0 Three men in court accused of firing weapons at Loch Tay campsite LISTEN: New restaurants across Tayside and Fife