Dundee team news: Striker set to return for Queen’s Park clash as positive news on Luke McCowan revealed

Dundee winger Luke McCowan’s injury has responded well to treatment and is not as bad as first feared.

The former Ayr United man will be missing for today’s home clash with Queen’s Park after coming off injured against his old club last Friday.

The ankle injury had the potential to be a serious one but the 24-year-old may make a return to contention over the coming fortnight.

Manager Gary Bowyer said: “Luke McCowan is improving. On Saturday he was on crutches but he was quickly off them and is making good progress.

“He’s moving in the right direction. Possibly next week might be a bit too soon but it would be great to have him back.”

‘Aren’t too many choices’

The Dark Blues may also have good news on the quartet of other injury issues.

Zak Rudden has returned to training after he missed the clash with his old club Falkirk on Tuesday night and is expected to be back in the squad this afternoon.

Strikers Alex Jakubiak and Cillian Sheridan, meanwhile, could return while left-back Jordan Marshall is also touch and go to face the Spiders.

Speaking yesterday, Bowyer said: “Zak was missing against Falkirk but he trained on Thursday and there was no reaction on Friday so that’s good.

“That’s an area where we can’t afford to have too many out because there aren’t too many choices.

“We have Jak and Cillian coming back as well.

“They’ll potentially be available on Saturday, we’ll give them as long as we can.

“Jordan Marshall is in the same situation, he’ll potentially be OK.”