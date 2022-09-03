Dundee team news: Striker set to return for Queen’s Park clash as positive news on Luke McCowan revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee team news: Striker set to return for Queen’s Park clash as positive news on Luke McCowan revealed

By George Cran
September 3 2022, 8.00am
Luke McCowan celebrates after opening the scoring against Arbroath.
Luke McCowan celebrates after opening the scoring against Arbroath.

Dundee winger Luke McCowan’s injury has responded well to treatment and is not as bad as first feared.

The former Ayr United man will be missing for today’s home clash with Queen’s Park after coming off injured against his old club last Friday.

The ankle injury had the potential to be a serious one but the 24-year-old may make a return to contention over the coming fortnight.

Manager Gary Bowyer said: “Luke McCowan is improving. On Saturday he was on crutches but he was quickly off them and is making good progress.

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer ahead of Tuesday’s Falkirk clash.

“He’s moving in the right direction. Possibly next week might be a bit too soon but it would be great to have him back.”

‘Aren’t too many choices’

The Dark Blues may also have good news on the quartet of other injury issues.

Zak Rudden has returned to training after he missed the clash with his old club Falkirk on Tuesday night and is expected to be back in the squad this afternoon.

Strikers Alex Jakubiak and Cillian Sheridan, meanwhile, could return while left-back Jordan Marshall is also touch and go to face the Spiders.

Speaking yesterday, Bowyer said: “Zak was missing against Falkirk but he trained on Thursday and there was no reaction on Friday so that’s good.

Zak Rudden netted last time out against Ayr.

“That’s an area where we can’t afford to have too many out because there aren’t too many choices.

“We have Jak and Cillian coming back as well.

“They’ll potentially be available on Saturday, we’ll give them as long as we can.

“Jordan Marshall is in the same situation, he’ll potentially be OK.”

 

