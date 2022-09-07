Cove Rangers v Dundee: The familiar faces giving Championship clash added spice for Dees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cove Rangers v Dundee: The familiar faces giving Championship clash added spice for Dees

By Scott Lorimer
September 7 2022, 7.30am Updated: September 7 2022, 10.02am
Kyle Gourlay, Jim McIntyre and Leighton McIntosh. Just three familiar faces at Cove for Dundee.
Kyle Gourlay, Jim McIntyre and Leighton McIntosh. Just three familiar faces at Cove for Dundee.

Friday’s meeting of Dundee and Cove Rangers will be just the third competitive fixture between the two sides.

The Dark Blues last met the Championship new boys at the start of the 2020/21 season, in a 3-0 League Cup victory for the Dee.

It was a marked improvement on their first meeting a year prior when they were held to a stalemate in the same competition.

Even though there is very little history on the pitch, there are plenty of interesting links between Dundee and Cove.

Cove management team

Let’s start with the management team – a sticking point for many of the Dark Blue faithful.

Jim McIntyre took over the reins at the Aberdeen-based side from Paul Hartley earlier in the summer.

The 50-year-old oversaw Dundee’s relegation from the Premiership during the ill-fated 2018/19 season after replacing Neil McCann.

Jimmy Boyle (left) and Jim McIntyre on the touchline for Dundee.
Jimmy Boyle (left) and Jim McIntyre on the touchline for Dundee.

The fact McIntyre is a Dundee United fans’ favourite meant he wasn’t a popular appointment with Dees.

He didn’t improve his reputation with the Dens Park faithful after racking up just four wins in 31 games in charge.

He was sacked after 10 defeats in a row, their worst run in the top-flight for 15 years.

At Cove, the former Dee gaffer also has a familiar backroom team with assistant Jimmy Boyle and fitness coach Tam Ritchie.

Both worked with the Dark Blues previously; Boyle was head of development until he was promoted to No.2 under McIntyre, while Ritchie worked under Hartley at Dens, re-uniting with him at Falkirk before moving to the Balmoral Stadium.

Former favourites

While the Cove management team aren’t entirely popular with the Dundee fans, their goalkeeping coach is a former Dens Park favourite.

Cove goalkeeping coach Derek Soutar
Cove goalkeeping coach Derek Soutar

Derek Soutar took up his coaching role in the Granite City in July 2021.

‘Soapy’, a boyhood Dark Blue who went on to make 50 appearances for the club, is one of three Dundonians in the Cove ranks.

He is joined by Kyle Gourlay and Leighton McIntosh.

Gourlay, 23, has earned his place in the sticks taking over from long-term No.1 Stuart McKenzie at the start of the season.

The young keeper came through the Dundee youth system but left in 2019 not having made a first-team appearance.

McIntosh, meanwhile, will be remembered for scoring THE goal which capped off the Dee-fiant season – scoring the winner against Ross County to secure Dundee’s First Division status in 2011.

The striker is one for Dundee to be wary of, having found the net in his last two matches.

There are also familiar faces in the squad in the form of Fraser Fyvie and Mark Reynolds who lined up for United against the Dee in recent years.

Dee star Josh Mulligan will be familiar with much of the opposition team having spent time on loan at Cove during the Covid-hit 19/20 season in League Two.

Josh Mulligan in action for Cove in 2020.
Josh Mulligan in action for Cove in 2020.

Last term Cove strolled to the League One title – but they have found the step up in division a difficult adjustment.

The loss of ex-gaffer Hartley and key men Harry Milne and Rory McAllister have played a massive part in their struggles but could a battling 2-2 draw at the weekend signal they are up for the fight?

Either way, Dundee will have to be on top of their game in front of the BBC cameras.

