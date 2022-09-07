Cove Rangers v Dundee: The familiar faces giving Championship clash added spice for Dees

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Friday’s meeting of Dundee and Cove Rangers will be just the third competitive fixture between the two sides.

The Dark Blues last met the Championship new boys at the start of the 2020/21 season, in a 3-0 League Cup victory for the Dee.

It was a marked improvement on their first meeting a year prior when they were held to a stalemate in the same competition.

🔙 | Last time we took on Cove goals from Paul McGowan, Danny Mullen, and Charlie Adam gave us a 3-0 win #thedee pic.twitter.com/CRutV2TL6X — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) September 6, 2022

Even though there is very little history on the pitch, there are plenty of interesting links between Dundee and Cove.

Cove management team

Let’s start with the management team – a sticking point for many of the Dark Blue faithful.

Jim McIntyre took over the reins at the Aberdeen-based side from Paul Hartley earlier in the summer.

The 50-year-old oversaw Dundee’s relegation from the Premiership during the ill-fated 2018/19 season after replacing Neil McCann.

The fact McIntyre is a Dundee United fans’ favourite meant he wasn’t a popular appointment with Dees.

He didn’t improve his reputation with the Dens Park faithful after racking up just four wins in 31 games in charge.

He was sacked after 10 defeats in a row, their worst run in the top-flight for 15 years.

At Cove, the former Dee gaffer also has a familiar backroom team with assistant Jimmy Boyle and fitness coach Tam Ritchie.

Both worked with the Dark Blues previously; Boyle was head of development until he was promoted to No.2 under McIntyre, while Ritchie worked under Hartley at Dens, re-uniting with him at Falkirk before moving to the Balmoral Stadium.

Former favourites

While the Cove management team aren’t entirely popular with the Dundee fans, their goalkeeping coach is a former Dens Park favourite.

Derek Soutar took up his coaching role in the Granite City in July 2021.

‘Soapy’, a boyhood Dark Blue who went on to make 50 appearances for the club, is one of three Dundonians in the Cove ranks.

He is joined by Kyle Gourlay and Leighton McIntosh.

Gourlay, 23, has earned his place in the sticks taking over from long-term No.1 Stuart McKenzie at the start of the season.

The young keeper came through the Dundee youth system but left in 2019 not having made a first-team appearance.

McIntosh, meanwhile, will be remembered for scoring THE goal which capped off the Dee-fiant season – scoring the winner against Ross County to secure Dundee’s First Division status in 2011.

OTD | 2011 Leighton McIntosh scored the goal against Ross County that secured our place in the 1st Division following a 25 point deduction #deefiant #thedee pic.twitter.com/WhVM8INGW5 — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) April 23, 2021

The striker is one for Dundee to be wary of, having found the net in his last two matches.

There are also familiar faces in the squad in the form of Fraser Fyvie and Mark Reynolds who lined up for United against the Dee in recent years.

Dee star Josh Mulligan will be familiar with much of the opposition team having spent time on loan at Cove during the Covid-hit 19/20 season in League Two.

Last term Cove strolled to the League One title – but they have found the step up in division a difficult adjustment.

The loss of ex-gaffer Hartley and key men Harry Milne and Rory McAllister have played a massive part in their struggles but could a battling 2-2 draw at the weekend signal they are up for the fight?

Either way, Dundee will have to be on top of their game in front of the BBC cameras.