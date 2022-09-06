Ticket details for Dundee’s trip to The New Saints revealed By Scott Lorimer September 6 2022, 5.06pm 0 Dundee will face the New Saints later this month. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ticket details for Dundee’s trip to The New Saints in the SPFL Trust Trophy have been revealed. The Dark Blues will travel to Shropshire to face the Welsh Premier League side on Friday September 23. Fans are eagerly anticipating the clash despite potential logistical issues in getting to the 8pm kick off. On Tuesday, tickets for the game at their 3,000-capacity Park Hall ground were put up for sale. They are priced at £25 for hospitality, including a two-course pre-match meal; £10 for adults and £5 OAPs and kids under 15. Tickets can only be purchased via the New Saints website. Those unable to make it to the game will still be able to watch the action live via Welsh broadcaster S4C. The meeting will be the first time Dundee have ever played a Welsh side. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Dundee FC The numbers behind Dundee's best start to a season in EIGHT years 0 LEE WILKIE: Dundee let themselves down on TV last time but showed title-winning trait… Gary Bowyer gives Zak Rudden injury update as Dundee boss continues search for new… 0 Dundee United and Dundee fixtures selected for live TV coverage as Premier Sports Cup… 0 Ex-Dundee striker Simon Murray on stick from stands in Dens return with Queen's Park 0 Dundee striker Zach Robinson on Queen's Park screamer: 'I've got that in the locker' 0 Stunning archive pictures of Dundee crushing Cologne on club's greatest European night 0 4 talking points from Dundee's 3-0 victory over Queen's Park 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 'ridiculous' Zach Robinson strike in victory over Queen's Park… 0 Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Zach Robinson thunderbolt caps… 0 More from The Courier Fife Christmas Island veteran welcomes outgoing Boris Johnson pledge to honour British nuclear test… 0 Cupar Golf Club: Defending champion Hugh Ironside retains historic 'Peri' trophy Why Kelty Hearts' win over Falkirk may not be as surprising as it first… 0 Fife taxi fares to rise by 12.5% as running costs soar 0 Vote now as Scots language award nominees published ahead of Dundee awards event 0 Scrutinising the statement: Why Tayside period dignity questions remain 0