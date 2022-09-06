Ticket details for Dundee’s trip to The New Saints revealed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ticket details for Dundee’s trip to The New Saints in the SPFL Trust Trophy have been revealed.

The Dark Blues will travel to Shropshire to face the Welsh Premier League side on Friday September 23.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the clash despite potential logistical issues in getting to the 8pm kick off.

On Tuesday, tickets for the game at their 3,000-capacity Park Hall ground were put up for sale.

They are priced at £25 for hospitality, including a two-course pre-match meal; £10 for adults and £5 OAPs and kids under 15.

Tickets can only be purchased via the New Saints website.

Those unable to make it to the game will still be able to watch the action live via Welsh broadcaster S4C.

The meeting will be the first time Dundee have ever played a Welsh side.