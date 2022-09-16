4 Inverness threats Dundee will have to nullify at Dens

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee welcome Inverness to Dens Park on Saturday as Gary Bowyer’s men look to build on their decent start to the campaign.

It’s the first meeting of the sides in the City of Discovery since March 2021 when the home side came out on top, thanks to goals from Max Anderson and Jason Cummings.

Their Highland opponents were pipped to the Premiership post by St Johnstone in the play-off final last season but have managed to retain most of the stars.

However, they have yet to hit form this campaign.

Billy Dodds’ men ended a run of two defeats on the bounce thanks to a win over Raith Rovers last time round.

Despite their position in the table, Dee boss Gary Bowyer knows the threat posed by Caley Thistle.

Courier Sport takes a look at four Inverness players Dundee will have to keep a close eye on.

Billy Mckay

He may be 33 but Billy Mckay is a massive threat up front for the Jags.

The striker is in his third spell with the Highlanders and is closing in on a century of goals for the club.

So far this season, he has featured in every league clash and netted twice but he does enjoy playing against the Dark Blues.

In the 14 games he’s lined up against Dundee throughout his career, he has netted 10 times and assisted three.

Scott Allardice

The Dundonian is arguably enjoying the best start to a season in his career.

Allardice left Dundee United in 2019 for a spell in Ireland, initially Bohemians before moving to Waterford.

He is back in Scotland and looks to have staked his place at the heart of the Caley team.

The 24-year-old has played every game for Inverness and only left-back Cameron Harper has played more minutes of football than Allardice so far.

The defensive midfielder has chipped in with a goal too, when he opened the scoring against Raith Rovers from the spot in their last match.

Steven Boyd

The former Celtic kid is proving he is more than capable of cutting it in the Championship after moving to the Highlanders from Alloa in the summer.

He is yet to find the net for Billy Dodds’ but the midfielder has threatened to burst into life having featured in every league game.

The 25-year-old poses a threat out wide but can also do a job through the middle.

He played a key part in Thistle’s 2-0 win over Raith last time round and will hope to have done enough to earn his fourth start of the season on Saturday.

Daniel MacKay

Back for his second stint at his hometown club, Daniel MacKay can be a real handful.

The 21-year-old is on a season-long loan from Hibs and is showing he is a top acquisition for Dundee’s Championship rivals.

The attacker put a man of the match-winning performance against Raith after setting up both of his side’s goals in the 2-0 win.

MacKay also set up a goal in Caley Thistle’s other win against Cove.

The Scotland Under-21 international looks a real handful and will be one Gary Bowyer will tell his player to keep a close eye on.