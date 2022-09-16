4 Inverness threats Dundee will have to nullify at Dens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

4 Inverness threats Dundee will have to nullify at Dens

By Scott Lorimer
September 16 2022, 7.30am Updated: September 16 2022, 9.28am
Dundee came out on top the last time Inverness visited Dens Park in March 2021.
Dundee came out on top the last time Inverness visited Dens Park in March 2021.

Dundee welcome Inverness to Dens Park on Saturday as Gary Bowyer’s men look to build on their decent start to the campaign.

It’s the first meeting of the sides in the City of Discovery since March 2021 when the home side came out on top, thanks to goals from Max Anderson and Jason Cummings.

Their Highland opponents were pipped to the Premiership post by St Johnstone in the play-off final last season but have managed to retain most of the stars.

Jason Cummings grabbed Dundee's second when the two sides last met at Dens Park in 2021.
Jason Cummings grabbed Dundee’s second when the two sides last met at Dens Park in 2021.

However, they have yet to hit form this campaign.

Billy Dodds’ men ended a run of two defeats on the bounce thanks to a win over Raith Rovers last time round.

Despite their position in the table, Dee boss Gary Bowyer knows the threat posed by Caley Thistle.

Courier Sport takes a look at four Inverness players Dundee will have to keep a close eye on.

Billy Mckay

He may be 33 but Billy Mckay is a massive threat up front for the Jags.

Billy McKay celebrates a goal for Inverness earlier in the season.
Billy McKay celebrates a goal for Inverness earlier in the season.

The striker is in his third spell with the Highlanders and is closing in on a century of goals for the club.

So far this season, he has featured in every league clash and netted twice but he does enjoy playing against the Dark Blues.

In the 14 games he’s lined up against Dundee throughout his career, he has netted 10 times and assisted three.

Scott Allardice

The Dundonian is arguably enjoying the best start to a season in his career.

Allardice left Dundee United in 2019 for a spell in Ireland, initially Bohemians before moving to Waterford.

He is back in Scotland and looks to have staked his place at the heart of the Caley team.

Dundonian Scott Allardice has had a decent start to the season.
Dundonian Scott Allardice has had a decent start to the season.

The 24-year-old has played every game for Inverness and only left-back Cameron Harper has played more minutes of football than Allardice so far.

The defensive midfielder has chipped in with a goal too, when he opened the scoring against Raith Rovers from the spot in their last match.

Steven Boyd

The former Celtic kid is proving he is more than capable of cutting it in the Championship after moving to the Highlanders from Alloa in the summer.

He is yet to find the net for Billy Dodds’ but the midfielder has threatened to burst into life having featured in every league game.

Steven Boyd in action for Inverness
Steven Boyd in action for Inverness.

The 25-year-old poses a threat out wide but can also do a job through the middle.

He played a key part in Thistle’s 2-0 win over Raith last time round and will hope to have done enough to earn his fourth start of the season on Saturday.

Daniel MacKay

Back for his second stint at his hometown club, Daniel MacKay can be a real handful.

The 21-year-old is on a season-long loan from Hibs and is showing he is a top acquisition for Dundee’s Championship rivals.

Daniel MacKay battles for possession against Raith Rovers.
Daniel MacKay battles for possession against Raith Rovers.

The attacker put a man of the match-winning performance against Raith after setting up both of his side’s goals in the 2-0 win.

MacKay also set up a goal in Caley Thistle’s other win against Cove.

The Scotland Under-21 international looks a real handful and will be one Gary Bowyer will tell his player to keep a close eye on.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
A second stunning striker from Cameron Harper won the game for Inverness.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Dark Blues downed by…
0
Gary Bowyer has hailed the return of Jordan McGhee to the Dundee squad.
Gary Bowyer hails returning Jordan McGhee as Dundee boss faces selection dilemma
0
Ryan Sweeney is itching to return to the action for Dundee this weekend.
Dundee have 'more gears we can still go through' insists Ryan Sweeney as stand-in…
0
Dundee United's interim manager Liam Fox (left) and Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Postponed Dundee United and Dundee fixtures rearranged for October
0
Cillian Sheridan is nearing a return to first team action.
Gary Bowyer lifts lid on Cillian Sheridan's 'world beater' expectations as Dundee boss shares…
0
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - No room for error as Dundee United D-Day…
0
A tearful Charlie Adam applauds Dundee fans after his last game at Dens Park
Charlie Adam: What next for ex-Dundee star who's been without a club since Dens…
0
Gary Bowyer
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals English connections that will make him 'feel old' when…
0
Former Dundee striker Jason Cummings.
RAB DOUGLAS: It's nobody's fault Dundee didn't see the best of Jason Cummings
0

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0