Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he warns of Park Hall challenge

Friday night’s away trip to far-off Shropshire may be completely out of the ordinary for Dundee.

However, for new manager Gary Bowyer, it’s a normal Friday night in football management.

The Dark Blues head south to face Welsh champions The New Saints in the SPFL Trust Trophy third round.

It will be their first competitive fixture outside Scotland in almost 20 years – 2003 against Perugia in the Uefa Cup was their last.

For the Dens Park squad, a hotel stay pre-match will be a step away from their usual preparations.

Apart from big games like play-off finals or cup finals, though those have been few and far between in recent years, it’s usually a case of meeting on the morning of the game and travelling together.

Team spirit

Bowyer, though, is keen to use the five-and-a-half hour bus journey and overnight stay to Dundee’s advantage.

“I am used to going away every other Friday for away matches, so it is nothing new to me,” the former Blackburn, Blackpool, Bradford and Salford manager said.

“When I was at Blackpool we were on the road by 10am, so we would train at 8:30am before getting on the bus. If you didn’t get on the road you could be stuck in horrendous traffic.

“We had journeys that were over seven hours but as long as you had a decent coach, the players spent that time together.

“I think it enhances the team spirit with all the banter and things like that.

“We will travel down on Thursday and we are preparing for the game properly and I think that’s only right.

“We will come straight back after the game but we will head down the day before.

“It is a game we are looking forward to and I want to see how they cope with the travel and things.

“It will be good to be in a different environment for the players and staff and spending a good bit of time together.”

‘Play good football’

Dundee are slight favourites in the eyes of the bookies but Bowyer says TNS will provide a serious challenge at Park Hall.

The Welsh champions played Linfield in Champions League qualifying in July. Though they lost the two-legged tie, they won the first leg 1-0 at home.

Craig Harrison’s side then held Icelandic champions Vikingur to a 0-0 draw at home in Europa Conference League qualifying, heading out 2-0 on aggregate.

“I am more than aware of TNS and how good they are and have been for a number of years,” Bowyer said.

“I signed Scott Quigley from them in 2017 when I was at Blackpool as manager.

“They played in the Champions League qualifiers this season and they are the only full-time team in the Welsh league.

“TNS have a reputation for spending the money they generate from European football and I have watched them a few times.

“They play good football and we know how tough this game will be.”