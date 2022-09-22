Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he warns of Park Hall challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he warns of Park Hall challenge

By George Cran
September 22 2022, 8.00am Updated: September 22 2022, 11.18am
Gary Bowyer gives his post-match team talk on the pitch after beating Queen's Park in July.
Gary Bowyer gives his post-match team talk on the pitch after beating Queen's Park in July.

Friday night’s away trip to far-off Shropshire may be completely out of the ordinary for Dundee.

However, for new manager Gary Bowyer, it’s a normal Friday night in football management.

The Dark Blues head south to face Welsh champions The New Saints in the SPFL Trust Trophy third round.

It will be their first competitive fixture outside Scotland in almost 20 years – 2003 against Perugia in the Uefa Cup was their last.

Dundee's last competitive match outside Scotland came in Perugia in 2003.
Dundee’s last competitive match outside Scotland came in Perugia in 2003.

For the Dens Park squad, a hotel stay pre-match will be a step away from their usual preparations.

Apart from big games like play-off finals or cup finals, though those have been few and far between in recent years, it’s usually a case of meeting on the morning of the game and travelling together.

Team spirit

Bowyer, though, is keen to use the five-and-a-half hour bus journey and overnight stay to Dundee’s advantage.

“I am used to going away every other Friday for away matches, so it is nothing new to me,” the former Blackburn, Blackpool, Bradford and Salford manager said.

“When I was at Blackpool we were on the road by 10am, so we would train at 8:30am before getting on the bus. If you didn’t get on the road you could be stuck in horrendous traffic.

“We had journeys that were over seven hours but as long as you had a decent coach, the players spent that time together.

Gary Bowyer
Long journeys were part of life for Bowyer as an EFL manager.

“I think it enhances the team spirit with all the banter and things like that.

“We will travel down on Thursday and we are preparing for the game properly and I think that’s only right.

“We will come straight back after the game but we will head down the day before.

“It is a game we are looking forward to and I want to see how they cope with the travel and things.

“It will be good to be in a different environment for the players and staff and spending a good bit of time together.”

‘Play good football’

Dundee are slight favourites in the eyes of the bookies but Bowyer says TNS will provide a serious challenge at Park Hall.

The Welsh champions played Linfield in Champions League qualifying in July. Though they lost the two-legged tie, they won the first leg 1-0 at home.

The New Saints' Park Hall Stadium
The New Saints’ Park Hall Stadium.

Craig Harrison’s side then held Icelandic champions Vikingur to a 0-0 draw at home in Europa Conference League qualifying, heading out 2-0 on aggregate.

“I am more than aware of TNS and how good they are and have been for a number of years,” Bowyer said.

“I signed Scott Quigley from them in 2017 when I was at Blackpool as manager.

“They played in the Champions League qualifiers this season and they are the only full-time team in the Welsh league.

“TNS have a reputation for spending the money they generate from European football and I have watched them a few times.

“They play good football and we know how tough this game will be.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

Dundee midfielder Max Anderson.
RAB DOUGLAS: This could be the right time for Max Anderson and Adam Legzdins…
0
Charlie Adam had some memorable moments in a Dark Blue jersey.
Charlie Adam retires: 6 incredible moments in action for Dundee
0
Gary Bowyer
PODCAST: The honeymoon is over for Gary Bowyer at Dundee and old problems remain
0
Charlie Adam could continue his playing career next season.
Charlie Adam announces retirement as ex-Dundee, Liverpool and Rangers star says 'it's not been…
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee team news: Gary Bowyer hopes to welcome back duo as he reveals reason…
0
Jordan McGhee is dejected as Dundee lose to Inverness.
GEORGE CRAN: The few certainties in life are death, taxes - and dodgy Dundee…
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer tells players 'I want better' as he sets about plugging…
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee can't treat SPFL Trust Trophy trip to The New Saints as…
0
To go with story by Jake Keith. General images Picture shows; Design images of Dundee FC's proposed new stadium. Dayton Drive. Supplied by Dundee FC Date; 16/09/2022
Dundee FC stadium consultation: Everything you need to know
3
Derick Osei Yaw during his time at Wimbledon
Dundee bring in former Kylian Mbappe teammate Derick Osei Yaw on trial
0

More from The Courier

To go with story by Jake Keith. GV Picture shows; Ship Inn. Broughty Ferry. Jake Keith/DCT Media Date; 01/08/2022
Outside seating at Dundee bars and restaurants under threat as Ship Inn owner criticises…
0
The Taco Bell staff on Reform Street welcomed their first customers on Thursday.
Locals queue in the rain to visit new Dundee Taco Bell restaurant
Bella Crowe, formerly of the Foundry Bar, Arbroath, and Colliston Inn.
Obituary: Bella Crowe launched recording career of Arbroath's Foundry Bar Band
0
Railings that were damaged in the incident.
Man charged over 'hit-and-run' outside Dundee primary school
Matty Todd celebrates his goal versus Alloa. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline standout Matty Todd praises SPFL Trust Trophy for giving him his big chance
0
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Aberfeldy Courier Opinion Picture shows; Aberfeldy square. Aberfeldy. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
COURIER OPINION: Aberfeldy trust’s radical housing plan is vital for its community
0

Editor's Picks