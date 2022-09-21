Charlie Adam retires: 6 incredible moments in action for Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Charlie Adam retires: 6 incredible moments in action for Dundee

By Scott Lorimer
September 21 2022, 5.10pm Updated: September 22 2022, 6.23am
Charlie Adam had some memorable moments in a Dark Blue jersey.
Charlie Adam had some memorable moments in a Dark Blue jersey.

Charlie Adam has hung up his boots at the age of 36, as he looks to focus on the next chapter of his career.

It’s fair to say the Fintry lad has had an interesting and varied career.

He had successful spells in the top-flight north and south of the border with Rangers and Liverpool, as well as helping guide Blackpool to the English Premier League in 2010.

Adam is probably best known for his unbelievable goal against Chelsea for Stoke in 2014, when he sensationally beat Thibaut Courtois from the halfway line.

But that isn’t the only wonder goal or talking point from his playing career.

Courier Sport takes a look at six memorable moments from his time with boyhood club Dundee.

Goal v Hearts

After signing for The Dee in September 2020, Adam had to wait another month before getting to pull on the dark blue jersey for a competitive match due to Covid delaying the season.

And it wasn’t long until he stamped his mark on the team, showing he still possessed a deadly left foot.

Ultimately, the game away to Hearts will be one to forget for many Dundee fans but Adam’s goal is a highlight from that night.

He picked up the ball near the centre-circle, went past four Jambos and fired a ripper of a shot into the top corner, leaving Craig Gordon no chance.

Goal v Dunfermline

Fast forward to December of that year and Adam unleashed another thunderous shot at goal.

He opened the scoring in a dramatic 3-3 draw at Dens Park.

Adam picked the ball up on the half way line and drove towards the Pars. With no one closing him down, he smashed an unstoppable effort into the top corner from 30 yards.

He also set up the Dark Blues’ two other goals that afternoon.

Again, the result is one to forget, particularly because Dundee blew a three-goal lead but the goal is certainly one to remember.

Assist king

In total, Adam is credited for assisting 13 goals in his opening season for Dundee.

He put in a Man-of-the-Match display against Hearts at Dens, setting up the side’s opening two goals in their 3-1 win.

However, his double assist against Raith Rovers in the play-off semi-final is arguably more impressive.

First, he whipped a ball into the box from 40-yards on to the right foot of the on-rushing Jordan McGhee to make it 1-0.

The same pair combined again in the second half with Adam pinging a majestic through ball, landing right in front of his marauding midfield partner.

McGhee had a lot to do to slot the ball home but the assist was sublime.

St Johnstone dive

While there were a lot of positive displays from Adam in his time at Dundee – there is one on-field incident he may not be so keen to remember.

In April this year he went viral after appearing to take a tumble against St Johnstone.

However, the veteran midfielder wasn’t convincing at all with the Saints’ player clearly making no contact at all.

?

A clip of the incident was subsequently shared across social media, with even Gary Lineker poking fun at the Dee skipper.

‘Special’ strike against Dundee United

Back to the goals and his habit of scoring screamers, this effort against Dundee United was a ‘special’ one for Adam.

Two-down, Danny Mullen pulled one back for Dundee before Adam levelled the scoring moments later.

It was a trademark goal, collecting the ball in the opposition half before driving forward and hitting a shot from distance.

The wicked bend on the ball, however, out-foxed United keeper Benji Siegrist, leaving the goalie rooted to the spot.

Adam celebrated in front of his fellow Dundee fans and you could see how much it meant.

Last-ever goal

Like many of the strikes throughout his career, Charlie Adam’s last-ever goal was something special.

With Dundee leading 2-1 late on, the Dee hero was quickly onto a loose ball, smashing a thunderous first-time effort in from 25 yards to give his side a third against Hibs.

The swerving effort almost burst the net.

After the game, a tearful Adam applauded the Dundee fans, signalling his time with the club he grew up supporting was coming to an end.

Little did anyone know that would be the final time he’d put the ball in the back of the net.

But it was some way to sign off.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

Gary Bowyer gives his post-match team talk on the pitch after beating Queen's Park in July.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he…
0
Dundee midfielder Max Anderson.
RAB DOUGLAS: This could be the right time for Max Anderson and Adam Legzdins…
0
Gary Bowyer
PODCAST: The honeymoon is over for Gary Bowyer at Dundee and old problems remain
0
Charlie Adam could continue his playing career next season.
Charlie Adam announces retirement as ex-Dundee, Liverpool and Rangers star says 'it's not been…
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee team news: Gary Bowyer hopes to welcome back duo as he reveals reason…
0
Jordan McGhee is dejected as Dundee lose to Inverness.
GEORGE CRAN: The few certainties in life are death, taxes - and dodgy Dundee…
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer tells players 'I want better' as he sets about plugging…
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee can't treat SPFL Trust Trophy trip to The New Saints as…
0
To go with story by Jake Keith. General images Picture shows; Design images of Dundee FC's proposed new stadium. Dayton Drive. Supplied by Dundee FC Date; 16/09/2022
Dundee FC stadium consultation: Everything you need to know
3
Derick Osei Yaw during his time at Wimbledon
Dundee bring in former Kylian Mbappe teammate Derick Osei Yaw on trial
0

More from The Courier

Gary Bowyer gives his post-match team talk on the pitch after beating Queen's Park in July.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he…
0
Cameron Lorimer made the threats at Perth Royal Infirmary.
Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer Picture shows; Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 21/09/2022
Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer
Gayle's red Audi after being washed down the street.
Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags
0
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 22092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 21/09/2022
LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC's stadium plans
Why will the Stone of Destiny be used in King Charles III coronation

Editor's Picks