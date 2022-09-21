Charlie Adam retires: 6 incredible moments in action for Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlie Adam has hung up his boots at the age of 36, as he looks to focus on the next chapter of his career.

It’s fair to say the Fintry lad has had an interesting and varied career.

He had successful spells in the top-flight north and south of the border with Rangers and Liverpool, as well as helping guide Blackpool to the English Premier League in 2010.

Adam is probably best known for his unbelievable goal against Chelsea for Stoke in 2014, when he sensationally beat Thibaut Courtois from the halfway line.

But that isn’t the only wonder goal or talking point from his playing career.

Courier Sport takes a look at six memorable moments from his time with boyhood club Dundee.

Goal v Hearts

After signing for The Dee in September 2020, Adam had to wait another month before getting to pull on the dark blue jersey for a competitive match due to Covid delaying the season.

And it wasn’t long until he stamped his mark on the team, showing he still possessed a deadly left foot.

Ultimately, the game away to Hearts will be one to forget for many Dundee fans but Adam’s goal is a highlight from that night.

He picked up the ball near the centre-circle, went past four Jambos and fired a ripper of a shot into the top corner, leaving Craig Gordon no chance.

Goal v Dunfermline

Fast forward to December of that year and Adam unleashed another thunderous shot at goal.

He opened the scoring in a dramatic 3-3 draw at Dens Park.

Adam picked the ball up on the half way line and drove towards the Pars. With no one closing him down, he smashed an unstoppable effort into the top corner from 30 yards.

He also set up the Dark Blues’ two other goals that afternoon.

Again, the result is one to forget, particularly because Dundee blew a three-goal lead but the goal is certainly one to remember.

Assist king

In total, Adam is credited for assisting 13 goals in his opening season for Dundee.

He put in a Man-of-the-Match display against Hearts at Dens, setting up the side’s opening two goals in their 3-1 win.

However, his double assist against Raith Rovers in the play-off semi-final is arguably more impressive.

First, he whipped a ball into the box from 40-yards on to the right foot of the on-rushing Jordan McGhee to make it 1-0.

The same pair combined again in the second half with Adam pinging a majestic through ball, landing right in front of his marauding midfield partner.

McGhee had a lot to do to slot the ball home but the assist was sublime.

St Johnstone dive

While there were a lot of positive displays from Adam in his time at Dundee – there is one on-field incident he may not be so keen to remember.

In April this year he went viral after appearing to take a tumble against St Johnstone.

However, the veteran midfielder wasn’t convincing at all with the Saints’ player clearly making no contact at all.

?

A clip of the incident was subsequently shared across social media, with even Gary Lineker poking fun at the Dee skipper.

‘Special’ strike against Dundee United

Back to the goals and his habit of scoring screamers, this effort against Dundee United was a ‘special’ one for Adam.

Two-down, Danny Mullen pulled one back for Dundee before Adam levelled the scoring moments later.

It was a trademark goal, collecting the ball in the opposition half before driving forward and hitting a shot from distance.

The wicked bend on the ball, however, out-foxed United keeper Benji Siegrist, leaving the goalie rooted to the spot.

Adam celebrated in front of his fellow Dundee fans and you could see how much it meant.

Last-ever goal

Like many of the strikes throughout his career, Charlie Adam’s last-ever goal was something special.

With Dundee leading 2-1 late on, the Dee hero was quickly onto a loose ball, smashing a thunderous first-time effort in from 25 yards to give his side a third against Hibs.

The swerving effort almost burst the net.

After the game, a tearful Adam applauded the Dundee fans, signalling his time with the club he grew up supporting was coming to an end.

Little did anyone know that would be the final time he’d put the ball in the back of the net.

But it was some way to sign off.