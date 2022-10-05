Dundee and Jay Chapman: The strange saga of a signing gone wrong

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee and Jay Chapman: The strange saga of a signing gone wrong

By George Cran
October 5 2022, 5.00pm Updated: October 5 2022, 5.21pm
Former Dundee midfielder Jay Chapman (Image: SNS)
Former Dundee midfielder Jay Chapman (Image: SNS)

There aren’t many stranger signings and stories than that of Jay Chapman and Dundee.

Why did the Dark Blues sign him? And then not play him? And what happened this season?

A bizarre situation and a warning to any club to do thorough homework on every deal.

It could go down as one of the worst signings in Dundee’s history, though very little of that is the fault of the player himself.

It may even have precipitated the summer overhaul of transfer policy overseen by technical director Gordon Strachan.

Because this was a deal done for a manager, not by a manager and therein lies peril.

Who is Jay Chapman?

Chapman had just turned 28 when he signed on the dotted line for the Dens Park club.

He had been a free agent since being released by Inter Miami in November 2021, where he’d played with the likes of Gonzalo Higuain and World Cup-winner Blaise Matuidi.

The central midfielder had played 25 times in MLS in 2021 as Phil Neville’s side finished in 20th place of 27 overall.

Jay Chapman (left)
Jay Chapman (left) in action for Inter Miami.

That’s after being a fairly regular performer in the same division at Toronto FC for five seasons.

Chapman had three Canadian international caps and one goal to his name, too.

An experienced pro, the midfielder was keen to try his luck across the Atlantic.

St Johnstone had the option to sign him but declined, rumour has it so did St Mirren.

Dundee

But Dundee took the plunge – and with it added a hefty salary to their wage bill.

For reference, Chapman’s base salary at Inter Miami in 2021 was $167,500 per year. That’s $3,221 a week.

Even at today’s poor exchange rate that comes to £2,831 per week. Now, that’s not what he was paid by the Dark Blues but it’s fair to expect he wasn’t taking a big pay cut to move continents.

Jay Chapman makes his debut against Dundee United.

Managing director John Nelms wanted a route into the North American player market and this was the route he chose.

It’s understood then-manager James McPake wasn’t aware of the deal until it was completed.

Under pressure to get his team out of relegation trouble in the Premiership and to make signings in the January window, McPake toed the party line after the signing was announced by talking up the deal in the media.

He would lose his job less than a month later.

On the pitch

Dundee needed all the help they could get as they struggled at the foot of the Premiership.

Their struggles would continue under McPake’s successor Mark McGhee as the Dark Blues eventually succumbed to relegation.

Despite all their problems, Chapman did not start a game.

McPake did give him a debut in the closing stages of a drab 0-0 derby against rivals Dundee United, where he had little chance to affect the outcome.

McGhee called on Chapman only when his options were cut significantly by a Covid outbreak in the squad at Motherwell.

The Canadian played 33 minutes of the 1-1 draw at Fir Park and, to be fair, looked tidy enough in the middle of the park.

But he didn’t appear again, bringing his total number of minutes in a Dundee shirt to 35.

This season

The Dens Park club had to prepare for life in the Championship in 2022/23, but there was a new feel about the place.

A new manager in Gary Bowyer, a new football structure behind the scenes and a shiny new training centre.

Chapman, though, didn’t turn up for pre-season training.

He had a passport problem – the story goes that he accidentally put his through the wash.

Chapman warms up at McDiarmid Park (Image: SNS)

So there was a wait until a replacement arrived. However, it soon became clear that the midfielder wouldn’t be returning.

Evidently, he was unhappy at moving thousands of miles only to watch football rather than play any.

Asked about it in August, Bowyer said: “It’s something between Jay and the club at the moment, so I have left it in the hands of the people who need to sort that with him and his representatives.”

Courier Sport understands he was the club’s highest-paid player this season.

In the end, a protracted legal wrangle eventually saw the club and player part ways this week without a pay off.

So ended Dundee’s dalliance in the North American player market; the club emerging with fingers well and truly burnt.





