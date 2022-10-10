Zak Rudden insists there is ‘a lot more to come’ from Dundee after stuttering start

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s time Dundee sent their fans home “buzzing” admits striker Zak Rudden after failing to do so at Arbroath on Saturday.

The Dark Blues find themselves off the pace at the top of the Championship table after picking up just one point from the last six available.

That single point came on Saturday at Gayfield against the league’s bottom side Arbroath after a hard-fought 1-1 draw.

It was Rudden who opened the scoring early on, powering a header beyond Derek Gaston after six minutes.

A Bobby Linn free-kick would go in off Adam Legzdins later in the half to finish the scoring at 1-1.

That result leaves Dundee in fifth place but Rudden is adamant better days are ahead for the Dens Park side.

“There is a lot, lot more to come,” he said.

“Once we get a win, it’s about adding another win and then the momentum will come.

“You see glimpses in games what we can do, we can blow teams away.

“It’s about trying to get that consistency.

“I’ve played most of my career in the Championship and it’s a tough league.

“Especially with the stature of the club and being favourites to win the league, teams will make it hard.

“We’re not thinking about that though, we need to block all that out and just go for it.”

‘It will come’

Rudden moved onto four goals for the season with his early header, making him the club’s top league scorer this term.

Despite being pleased with his first goal in five appearances, the former Rangers man says there is more he wants to add to his game.

“It was my first start in a while so I’m delighted to get on the scoresheet,” he added.

“I just need to tidy up other bits and, hopefully, it all comes together.

“We 100% should have come away with a win (on Saturday). We limited them to almost nothing really.

“Obviously Bobby Linn scored a great free-kick, unlucky with Adam Legzdins but we need to finish that off.

“I have an opportunity to score another one, the ball popped up.

“Maybe I should have hit it first time but it will come, I will get there.”

Fans

More than 1,600 Dundee fans made the trip to Gayfield but many were unhappy with what they saw from their side.

A number made their views clear at full-time with boos clearly ringing out from the away end.

“They always turn out in their numbers and we are grateful for that,” Rudden added.

“We need to give them something to go home buzzing about.”