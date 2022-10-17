Ex-Dundee star Charlie Adam reveals new coaching role

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Dundee captain Charlie Adam has revealed his first full-time job in coaching after hanging up his boots.

The former Rangers, Blackpool and Liverpool star announced his retirement last month.

And in an interview with Courier Sport, told of his time helping out with the Burnley coaching staff as he builds up to a future career in management.

He’d been picking up experience with West Ham in the summer before spending three months at Turf Moor helping their U/23 manager.

His stay with the Clarets has now been made permanent.

Speaking on BBC Five Live at the weekend, Adam revealed he was now Burnley’s loan manager while continuing his work with the U/23 squad.

The loan manager role oversees the development and wellbeing of the club’s players out on loan to other clubs.

The Clarets currently have three players out on temporary deals, including Dutch international Wout Weghorst at Besiktas.

Asked if he was enjoying his retirement, the former Stoke man said: “It’s been good, I’ve been busy. I was in Malaysia last week.

“But I’ve got myself a new job, which is good.

“I’m now working with Burnley full-time as their loans manager but also helping with the U/23s coaching.

“It’s going to be busy but it’s good.

“I want to be involved in the game, it’s something I’ve done all my life so hopefully I can have a good period (at Burnley).”