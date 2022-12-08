Dundee star Luke McCowan admits frustration at bench role and reveals discussions with boss Gary Bowyer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee attacker Luke McCowan wants more game time – and he’s made that perfectly clear to manager Gary Bowyer.

But the 24-year-old admits while the players ahead of him right now are doing the business by picking up victories, he has to be patient.

McCowan has been on the bench for the last four Dark Blues fixtures with each of those ending in wins.

The former Ayr man has been coming on as a substitute and made a goalscoring impact against Airdrieonians.

‘Extra-motivated’

But he wants back in that starting XI and will do everything in his power to do just that.

“I am frustrated but I know if the team is winning then I don’t really have a leg to stand on,” McCowan said.

“I can’t walk into the manager’s office and ask why I am not in the team – because they are winning, that’s why.

“We have had numerous conversations and I have made it clear that I am not happy about not playing.

“But it is not going to change my attitude.

“At times you do get frustrated because you are not playing but you just have to get your chin up and move on.

“It is not going to benefit you if you have your head down and moping around.

“I just have to be there for the team and be extra motivated to get back in.

“Then hopefully I can take my chance.

“It is a long season and I might be out of the team for four or five weeks, coming on here and there but like I say, you just have to stay motivated, to come in every day like it is going to be your last.”

‘Starters and finishers’

Manager Gary Bowyer has talked this season about “starters and finishers” and his expectation that players coming from the bench make a real impact on games.

And McCowan is keen to ensure he makes the most of his time on the park.

“That’s what he says and to be honest that is the first time I have ever heard a manager speak like that,” McCowan added.

“It is also the first time I have had a better attitude to not playing.

“Before, I wouldn’t accept not playing and I would be raging but when you hear him talking like that it makes a difference.

“I also heard a stat from a commentator at the World Cup saying something like 63% of subs who come on will score. They score more than the people who start.

“If that’s the case and I can help the team then that’s the best thing about it.

“If you look at the Hamilton game, I came on and got a goal there. Games like that you are buzzing because you haven’t had to do much running about but you’ve got a goal!

“I also got a goal against Airdrie in extra time and that shows you have to be ready no matter what time you go on.

“So I just have to keep that attitude for the rest of the season.”