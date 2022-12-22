Dundee No 2 Billy Barr sends warning to Dark Blues ahead of Ayr clash as boss Gary Bowyer struck down with bug

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee assistant Billy Barr has warned the Dark Blues must be wary of an Ayr United backlash on Friday after their defeat to Partick Thistle.

The Championship’s top two meet at Somerset Park on Friday night knowing the winner will be top of the table over Christmas and New Year.

And the Dee go into the contest with impressive form at their backs, winning the last six in all competitions.

Their attempt to make it seven in a row was delayed by the weekend call-off against Cove Rangers.

The Honest Men, though, had the chance to open up a four-point over their next opponents but fell to defeat at Firhill.

‘Up there for a reason’

Losses, though, have not been frequent for Lee Bullen’s side and Barr insists Dundee must be wary.

“They have done really well, have the in-form striker and scored the most goals so they are sat where they are sat,” said Barr.

“They have a few injuries and illness themselves I am led to believe so it will be about who can field the strongest team on the day and adapt to the game plan the best.

“But they are up there for a reason.

“I watched the game against Partick last weekend, obviously they got beat so they will look to bounce back from that.

“We have said to the lads to know what is coming as Ayr haven’t lost back-to-back games this season and they won’t want to do that now.

“We have to be what we have been for over two months.”

Gary Bowyer

Barr was taking over media duties for the first time since arriving with manager Gary Bowyer in the summer.

That’s due to Bowyer suffering from a chest bug that has affected the club in recent weeks.

However, it’s not likely a late fitness test will be required for Bowyer to take his usual place in the dugout come Friday night.

“We have had quite a few people picking up different things,” Barr said.

“Hopefully the squad itself will be back to full strength for the game.

“The gaffer is going to take another day to come back but he will be there.

“We had this at Salford last year when he was a little bit ill but he turned up on the day of the game.

“He doesn’t sound great at the moment but hopefully he picks up more in the next 24 hours.

“I am sure he will be there but he just might be a little quieter than normal.”

Top of the tree

Friday is an opportunity for the Dark Blues to move to the top of the Championship for the first time all season and the first time under Bowyer and Barr.

And it would see Dundee spend Christmas and New Year in first place before the next match on January 2 at home to Arbroath.

Barr, though, is keen to keep feet on the ground at Dens Park ahead of the game.

“W are aware of that (chance to go top) but our thing is it doesn’t carry any extra points,” Barr added.

“Somebody said during the week that it is a six-pointer – it’s not, it is a three-pointer.

“It would be nice to finish the calendar year sitting in that first position, especially for our fans.

“But we have a lot of work to do to get to where we want to be in this league.

“If we stay there, nobody will be able to catch us.”