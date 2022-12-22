Dundee No 2 Billy Barr sends warning to Dark Blues ahead of Ayr clash as boss Gary Bowyer struck down with bug

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee No 2 Billy Barr sends warning to Dark Blues ahead of Ayr clash as boss Gary Bowyer struck down with bug

By George Cran
December 22 2022, 7.30am Updated: December 22 2022, 7.39am
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer (right) with assistant Billy Barr. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer (right) with assistant Billy Barr. Image: Shutterstock.

Dundee assistant Billy Barr has warned the Dark Blues must be wary of an Ayr United backlash on Friday after their defeat to Partick Thistle.

The Championship’s top two meet at Somerset Park on Friday night knowing the winner will be top of the table over Christmas and New Year.

And the Dee go into the contest with impressive form at their backs, winning the last six in all competitions.

Their attempt to make it seven in a row was delayed by the weekend call-off against Cove Rangers.

The Honest Men, though, had the chance to open up a four-point over their next opponents but fell to defeat at Firhill.

‘Up there for a reason’

Losses, though, have not been frequent for Lee Bullen’s side and Barr insists Dundee must be wary.

“They have done really well, have the in-form striker and scored the most goals so they are sat where they are sat,” said Barr.

Dundee assistant manager Billy Barr takes on media duties in Gary Bowyer’s absence. Image; SNS.

“They have a few injuries and illness themselves I am led to believe so it will be about who can field the strongest team on the day and adapt to the game plan the best.

“But they are up there for a reason.

“I watched the game against Partick last weekend, obviously they got beat so they will look to bounce back from that.

“We have said to the lads to know what is coming as Ayr haven’t lost back-to-back games this season and they won’t want to do that now.

“We have to be what we have been for over two months.”

Gary Bowyer

Barr was taking over media duties for the first time since arriving with manager Gary Bowyer in the summer.

That’s due to Bowyer suffering from a chest bug that has affected the club in recent weeks.

However, it’s not likely a late fitness test will be required for Bowyer to take his usual place in the dugout come Friday night.

“We have had quite a few people picking up different things,” Barr said.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.

“Hopefully the squad itself will be back to full strength for the game.

“The gaffer is going to take another day to come back but he will be there.

“We had this at Salford last year when he was a little bit ill but he turned up on the day of the game.

“He doesn’t sound great at the moment but hopefully he picks up more in the next 24 hours.

“I am sure he will be there but he just might be a little quieter than normal.”

Top of the tree

Friday is an opportunity for the Dark Blues to move to the top of the Championship for the first time all season and the first time under Bowyer and Barr.

And it would see Dundee spend Christmas and New Year in first place before the next match on January 2 at home to Arbroath.

Dundee take on Ayr on Friday. Image: Shutterstock.

Barr, though, is keen to keep feet on the ground at Dens Park ahead of the game.

“W are aware of that (chance to go top) but our thing is it doesn’t carry any extra points,” Barr added.

“Somebody said during the week that it is a six-pointer – it’s not, it is a three-pointer.

“It would be nice to finish the calendar year sitting in that first position, especially for our fans.

“But we have a lot of work to do to get to where we want to be in this league.

“If we stay there, nobody will be able to catch us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr has spoken of his desire to manage the Dark Blues one day.
Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided, warns Cammy Kerr
Dundee's Max Anderson celebrates a goal at Cove Rangers alongside fellow academy graduate Lyall Cameron. Image: SNS.
Dundee young guns - what impact have academy graduates made this season?
Gary Bowyer
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer 'looking for better' from Dark Blues despite topping the table
Dundee United came out on top in their midweek Premiership basement battle with Ross County. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Are good players at Dundee United finally on way to becoming a…
Dundee and Greenock Morton played out a 0-0 draw back in August. Image: SNS.
Dundee's Championship clash at Greenock Morton moved for live TV
Zach Robinson helped sell the Dundee move to Derick Osei. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee striker Zach Robinson's return against Arbroath in doubt as Josh Mulligan ban length…
Niall McGinn has been out of favour this season. Image: SNS.
Dundee's Niall McGinn linked with Glentoran move as Dunfermline among Scottish clubs credited with…
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on January signings, Niall McGinn's future and player contracts
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer and his coaching staff have transfer targets in mind. Image: SNS.
Dundee's January transfer window: Where do Dark Blues need to strengthen?
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee half-term report card: Gary Bowyer's first six months rated

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
See how many Fife sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
unknown reporter - CR0040413 - New County Hotel incident with emergency services in attendance - - Picture show scenes from the incident fire crews with crane -- York Place / County Place, Perth - Monday 2nd January 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson & Co Ltd
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented