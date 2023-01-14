Dundee’s Championship clash with Partick Thistle postponed over waterlogged pitch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s Championship clash with Partick Thistle has been called off.

The two clubs, placed third and fourth in the second-tier, were due to kick off on Saturday at 3pm.

However, after a morning pitch inspection at Dens Park, the contest was postponed after rain rendered the playing surface unplayable.

We apologies for any inconvenience this has caused and will update on details of a rearranged date for the fixture as soon as we have this #thedee pic.twitter.com/DIXskpsKL4 — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) January 14, 2023

The cancellation comes after the Dee’s midweek SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final against Dunfermline was called off at the last minute following rain, infuriating both sets of supporters with the timing.

The Dark Blues moved quickly following fresh rainfall to avoid that kind of reaction this time around.

Officials inspected the state of the pitch at 10am before deeming the pitch unplayable.

Partick Thistle could have leapfrogged Dundee with victory, while Gary Bowyer’s side were keen to keep pace with Championship leaders Queen’s Park.

The postponed Dunfermline clash has been rescheduled for this coming Tuesday.