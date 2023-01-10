Dunfermline’s quarter-final with Dundee called off in last-minute postponement – and fans are furious

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James McPake will have to wait a bit longer to take his seat in the Dens Park opposition dugout after Dunfermline’s SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final versus Dundee was postponed.

Fans reacted with fury after the was called off within an hour of kick-off.

Many of the travelling fans had already made their journey for the 7.45pm start when officials postponed the match due to a waterlogged pitch after some heavy rain.

Suspicions were raised by the assistant referees when they arrived at Dens Park.

After referee Graham Grainger arrived he shared the concerns of his assistants and after inspecting the pitch he announced that the game would not go ahead.

The match was postponed at around 7pm.

Following the call-off, Dundee tweeted: “Tonight’s match against Dunfermline in the SPFL Trust Trophy has been called off due to heavy rainfall all day and into this evening.”

Later, the account added: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused by tonight’s late call-off.

“We will advise of rescheduled date as soon as it is confirmed.”

Fan anger

Fans immediately took to Twitter to vent their anger, with the focus predictably on the timing of the decision.

Pars supporter Andrew Gallacher wrote: “Absolute joke waiting until we’re all already in Dundee. Shambles.”

Lee Greer added: “Just arrived at Dens!! Surely this could have been announced earlier!”

Craig McNeil asked: “Absolutely shocking. In Dundee already. Why are we being told 45 mins before KO?”

“Was there even a pitch inspection announced?” asked Mark Seymour. “If not that’s very poor not to let fans know.”

David Shand added: “Amount of folk that will have travelled in that weather.

“Could have done this a bit earlier surely or at least let people know [the] inspection was going to happen.

Paul Carmichael said: “Dundee are a disgrace, this game should have been called off at least an hour earlier, most Pars fans were either in Dundee or almost there.

“Once again who cares about supporters. Hang your head in shame Dundee FC.”

Pars podcast That’s Never 10 Yards added: “Not every #DAFC fan comes from Dunfermline, not every Dundee supporter lives in Tayside etc.

“And yes you get freak weather occurrences, I remember a flash downpour calling off a game with Raith one summer.

“However, the abandonment of fixtures all too often is made far too late.”

Spate of call-offs

It comes after last month’s trip to Airdrie for the Pars was called off due to a frozen pitch.

The New Year clash with Falkirk at East End Park was also postponed after a boiler failure meant the undersoil heating could not be used.

McPake was due to make his return to Dens as an opposition manager for the first time.

He will now have to wait for the rearranged date to face his former side.