Three fire engines sent to oven fire in Markinch home

Three fire appliances were sent to a fire at a property in Markinch that started in an oven.

Crews were called to Victoria Road in the Fife town at 6.14pm to reports of a house alight.

Three appliances were sent, two from Glenrothes and one from Methil.

However, when they arrived they found a fire in an oven at the home.

All crews left the scene at 7.17pm.

There have been no reports of injuries.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 6.14pm to reports of a house alight in Victoria Road, Markinch.

“Three crews were sent to the scene, arriving at 6.20pm to a fire within an oven at the property.

“They worked to extinguish the fire and used a fan to clear the house of smoke.

“Crews received the stand down message at 7pm and left at 7.17pm.”