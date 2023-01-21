St Mirren v Dundee Verdict: Player ratings, key moments as penalties do for the Dee and Tyler French suffers serious injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Mirren v Dundee Verdict: Player ratings, key moments as penalties do for the Dee and Tyler French suffers serious injury

By George Cran
January 21 2023, 5.53pm Updated: January 21 2023, 6.01pm
Dundee new and old: Josh Mulligan challenges ex-Dee Mark O'Hara. Image: SNS.
Dundee new and old: Josh Mulligan challenges ex-Dee Mark O'Hara. Image: SNS.

A spirited Dundee were denied a cup upset by a superb show of goalkeeping by St Mirren’s Trevor Carson.

Despite edging the Scottish Cup contest over 120 minutes, the Dark Blues still couldn’t find a way past the former Dundee United man in the penalty shootout.

Carson saved all three of the Dundee penalties with Greg Kiltie’s final spot-kick sending the Buddies into the next round and Gary Bowyer’s side out.

That was after an costly first-half for visitors with two key players going off injured.

Tyler French suffered a serious leg injury early on before Cammy Kerr also went off injured.

By the time extra-time arrived there hadn’t been many chances to note – apart from one in each half for Lyall Cameron.

Carson, though, was equal to both efforts from the Dundee youngster.

An injured Cammy Kerr trudges off. Image: SNS.

Dundee had had the better of the 90 minutes but almost went behind two minutes into extra-time.

A dangerous ball into the area caused a scramble with a mixture of dogged goalkeeping from Legzdins and the post denied Alex Gogic.

Carson wasn’t to be out-done at the other end, however, as he pulled off another sprawling save to deny Kwame Thomas a debut goal just shy of minute 100.

In the end, it took penalties to split the sides with Carson once again the hero for the home side.

Key moments

Tyler French receives treatment for a serious injury. Image: SNS.

Dundee’s early gameplan was torn up after French suffered his bad injury early on.

There was some danger as Alex Gogic ran at the former Wrexham man 30 yards from goal.

And French took him down, but he did so awkwardly and came off second best.

It took the better part of five minutes for medical staff to get the Dundee man ready for the stretcher with oxygen administered.

Helping out, too, was former Dens physio Gerry Docherty, now at St Mirren.

The moments that decided the tie, however, came from the spot.

Legzdins got his team off to the perfect start as he saved from Eamonn Brophy but the outfielders couldn’t follow his lead.

Zak Rudden, Kwame Thomas and Cameron all saw their penalties saved as the Dark Blues headed out.

Dundee’s star man: Lyall Cameron

Lyall Cameron goes close in the second half at St Mirren. Image: SNS.

He may have started the match as a substitute but Lyall Cameron certainly made an impact after replacing Cammy Kerr in the first half.

Busy and displaying real quality, the playmaker was a thorn in the side of the Premiership defence.

And he really should have got himself on the scoresheet, first seeing Carson pull off a good save in the first half and after the break failing to connect properly with a golden chance on 71 minutes.

Carson again denied him from the spot in the shootout to put a sour note on an otherwise excellent display.

Player ratings

Legzdins 7, Kerr 6 (Cameron 41, 7), Marshall 6, Sweeney 7, Ashcroft 7, McGhee 7 (Robertson 95, 6), French 4 (Anderson 12, 6), Mulligan 6, McCowan 7 (Rudden 90, 6), McMullan 6 (Sheridan 66, 6), Jakubiak 7 (Thomas 66, 6).

Sub not used: Sharp.

Manager under the microscope

Gary Bowyer in the dugout at St Mirren. Image: SNS.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer chucked in a surprise with his set-up as French stepped into midfield rather than into the back three.

Shaun Byrne was missing through injury with Jordan McGhee continuing in midfield.

The big call came up front as Zak Rudden dropped to the bench for Alex Jakubiak’s first start since August, a few days after Bowyer had praised his training levels.

The former St Mirren man led the line in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

French’s day lasted only 12 minutes, however, after requiring lengthy treatment and a stretcher for a serious injury after fouling Gogic.

Tyler French fouls Alex Gogic. Image: SNS.

Then came injury for Kerr and a second substitution before the break. Cameron was the man coming on, seeing Josh Mulligan move to right-back with Cameron in behind Jakubiak.

The second half saw another change of tack for the final 25 minutes. Dundee’s XI was on the short side for much of the game – Cillian Sheridan and new boy Thomas changed that.

Rudden joined them for extra-time, adding more height, but they couldn’t force the all-important opener.

Man in the middle

Referee Colin Steven. Image: SNS.

Colin Steven let challenges go, infuriating both sides but didn’t impact the game too much.

