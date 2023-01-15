Dundee boss Gary Bowyer wants more from his attacking options as he praises Alex Jakubiak’s form in training

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer wants more from his attacking options as he praises Alex Jakubiak’s form in training

By George Cran
January 15 2023, 12.00pm
Alex Jakubiak scores from the spot against Hamilton.
Alex Jakubiak finds the net against Hamilton at the start of the season. Image: SNS.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer says Alex Jakubiak is getting back to his best after returning to full fitness.

The former Scotland U/19 international’s latest comeback from injury has been carefully managed by the Dark Blues.

After recovering from a hamstring problem picked up in a 1-0 victory at Raith Rovers on August 6, Jakubiak broke down in training.

He revealed this week just how big a problem that turned into with a number of “micro tears” around an old thigh injury picked up on a scan.

And added yet another chapter to Jakubiak’s catalogue of injuries as a Dundee player.

But he feels fit and has stated his desire to make up for lost time.

‘Patient’

The former Watford man has featured on and off as a substitute since a blistering start to the season with four goals in four League Cup games.

Alex Jakubiak scored four times in his first four games of the season (Image: SNS).

That promised a far different season ahead to Jakubiak’s previous two campaigns at Dens Park that yielded just 15 appearances due to injury.

The frontman, however, has been sidelined again with that clash at Stark’s Park his last start for the club.

Now, though, manager Bowyer says his form in training is approaching the kind of quality he produced in those early days of the season.

The Dens boss was asked about his striking options in the wake of top scorer Zach Robinson’s recall to parent club AFC Wimbledon and was quick to point out the promise of Jakubiak.

“We have Zak Rudden, Cillian Sheridan, Alex Jakubiak and Derick Osei to choose from,” Bowyer said.

“There is competition there.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.

“It has been great to have Jak back in amongst it, we’ve been patient with him.

“The way he has trained and performed in training, he is starting to get somewhere near what we saw at the start of the season.

“He is another option now.”

‘More to come’

Goals, though, are a worry for the Dark Blues with the rest of the top four sides comfortably outscoring them across the season.

Losing Robinson puts the onus on the remaining strikers to score the goals that can fire Dundee to promotion.

Rudden has eight in all competitions but between Jakubiak, Sheridan and Osei there is only one league goal this term.

Jakubiak has four overall, Osei three and Sheridan just one.

Though he has admitted the club are searching for a replacement for Robinson,  Bowyer is keen to see improvement from all of his attacking options.

He is, however, happy with the range of talent at his disposal.

“I think there is more to come from all of them,” he added.

“They all have different aspects and areas to improve on.

“But they all have different areas of quality. Cillian is very dominant in the air for us compared to the others.

“Jak is more robust with pace and power.

“We have a good mix up the top but we just need to keep them fit now.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee FC

Dundee's clash with Partick Thistle has been postponed with rain rendering Dens Park unplayable. Image: SNS
Dundee's Championship clash with Partick Thistle postponed over waterlogged pitch
Jordan Marshall is still working his way back to fitness.
Jordan Marshall says Dundee need to learn Partick Thistle lessons ahead of crunch Jags…
Dundee United and Dundee both want to finish the season celebrating. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United BOTH need transfers to supercharge their run-in hopes
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer expects Partick Thistle entertainment as Dundee boss gives update on Paul McGowan…
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Game on or game off for Dee and…
Clockwise from top left: Dundee strikers Zak Rudden, Cillian Sheridan, Derick Osei and Alex Jakubiak are put under the microscope.
Where do Dundee goals come from? Comparing Dens Park strikers
Officials inspect the water-logged Dens pitch last night. Image: Craig Brown.
Dundee's cup clash with Dunfermline rescheduled after SPFL Trust Trophy call-off
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has been frustrated in the transfer market.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee must back boss Gary Bowyer in January - or risk losing…
Dundee defender Sam Fisher who is on loan at East End Park.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer keeping tabs on Sam Fisher's 'great' progress at Dunfermline

Most Read

1
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments ‘sore one’ for…
2
A yellow weather warning remains in place for parts of Tayside and Fife. Image: Met Office.
Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire braced for rain and ice as Met Office issues…
3
Police Scotland have sealed off Kirkton Road in Burntisland. Image: Supplied.
Woman taken to hospital with head injury following Burntisland incident
4
Work will begin on the road on Monday. Image: Google Street View
Drivers warned of two weeks of overnight closures on A92 in north Fife
5
Vivian Ogilvy. Image: Facebook.
Sheriff tells Kirrie woman ‘I cannot trust you’ but stops short of remanding her
6
Mhairi was forced to take Jasper to the vets after he suffered a solid kidney. Image: Mhairi Haggarty
Forfar cat owner left with huge bill after insurance firm refuses to pay for…
7
This four bedroom flat is in the Perthshire village of Dunning. Image: PSPC.
5 of the most affordable four-bedroom homes in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire
8
Kinfolk Barbershop Owner Ryan McArtney wears a hair system. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.
‘My new hair transformed my life, now I want to help others’ says Dundee…
9
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Andrew Donaldson, Methven axe threat Picture shows; Andrew Donaldson, Methven axe threat. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 11/01/2023
Axeman told Perth couple he would ‘smash son’s skull in’ over £450 debt
10
Kathleen Carnegie. Image: Paul Reid.
Angus woman jailed for abusing bus driver, bingo staff, shop workers and police

More from The Courier

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf beside a map of Tayside and Fife with a chart showing waiting times
Patients in Tayside waiting more than three years for key diagnostic tests
Firefighters battling a fire in Kirkcaldy. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Firefighters called to flat fire on Kirkcaldy Street
Arbroath deserved their draw at Ayr United. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as they claim crucial point at wind-swept Ayr United
Performers dressed as Vikings take part in a torch-lit march through Glasgow city centre this evening hosted by Celtic Connections in 2022.
Celtic Connections fields a host of local talent
Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar during a campaign visit in Scotland last year. Image: PA
Keir Starmer opens new rift with Scottish Labour over gender recognition
The hit and run happened on Den Walk in Methil. Image: Google Street View
Teenager taken to hospital after Methil hit-and-run
Stewart Arbuckle assess the damage. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Couple fear someone will be killed after TENTH car crashes into garden on edge…
Brian Cox. Image: PA
Brian Cox backs Nicola Sturgeon's 'canny' independence push as he defends JK Rowling over…
The Dunfermline players celebrate after Josh Edwards makes it 3-0. Image: Craig Brown.
4 Dunfermline v Peterhead talking points: Josh Edwards wonderful, Chris Mochrie man-management and the…
Matty Todd celebrates after scoring the second goal versus Peterhead. Image: Craig Brown.
Matty Todd reveals coaching advice after another spectacular strike for Dunfermline - and why…

Editor's Picks