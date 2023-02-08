Dundee new boy Lorent Tolaj reveals Davie Weir advice over Dens switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee new boy Lorent Tolaj reveals Davie Weir advice over Dens switch

By George Cran
February 8 2023, 12.00pm Updated: February 8 2023, 10.26pm
New Dundee signing Lorent Tolaj. Image: SNS.
New Dundee signing Lorent Tolaj. Image: SNS.

Lorent Tolaj has revealed the advice of former Scotland stalwart Davie Weir led him to choose Dundee over staying down south.

Brighton’s Switzerland U/19 international had been on loan at Salford City and was due to stay there until the end of the season.

However, things weren’t going well for the 21-year-old at Moor Lane and interest from Dens Park gave the striker a decision to make.

Should he stay with the English League Two side or head north of the border for a fresh start?

Former Falkirk and Hearts defender Weir, now Brighton’s technical director, suggested a change of scenery.

Davie Weir during his time in charge of Sheffield United. Image: SNS.

“Things happened very quickly, I was with Salford for the first half of the season but hadn’t played as many games as I would have liked,” Tolaj said.

“So Brighton phoned me and said Dundee had been in touch, so do I want to come here instead?

“I was happy to do that because I want to play as many games as I possibly can.

“David Weir is in charge of the loans at Brighton, he spoke to me about this move saying I would get a chance here.

“I spoke to him, my family and my agent about it and agreed that I should come here.

“Brighton left it up to me, they said I could choose what to do, and in the end I felt it was best to come to Dundee.”

Ambitions

The youngster made his debut in Scottish football at the weekend on a wet and windy afternoon in Hamilton with the game on astroturf.

And he’s keen to get back out on the pitch again tonight as the Dark Blues face Raith Rovers for a place in the SPFL Trust Trophy Final.

Lorent Tolaj made a late appearance from the bench at Hamilton. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

But that’s not his only target at Dens Park this season.

“It was good to get some minutes last weekend, it was a difficult game because they were sitting so deep,” he added.

“I have not been used to playing matches on astro so that is something I will have to get used to.

“This is a good league, I knew before coming here it would be a fast and aggressive game.

“I could also see that from the first few days in training!

“I want to help Dundee to win promotion to the Premiership.

“We have the cup competition this week so hopefully we can win and get through to the final.”

