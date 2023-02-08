Dundee new boy Lorent Tolaj reveals Davie Weir advice over Dens switch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lorent Tolaj has revealed the advice of former Scotland stalwart Davie Weir led him to choose Dundee over staying down south.

Brighton’s Switzerland U/19 international had been on loan at Salford City and was due to stay there until the end of the season.

However, things weren’t going well for the 21-year-old at Moor Lane and interest from Dens Park gave the striker a decision to make.

Should he stay with the English League Two side or head north of the border for a fresh start?

Former Falkirk and Hearts defender Weir, now Brighton’s technical director, suggested a change of scenery.

“Things happened very quickly, I was with Salford for the first half of the season but hadn’t played as many games as I would have liked,” Tolaj said.

“So Brighton phoned me and said Dundee had been in touch, so do I want to come here instead?

“I was happy to do that because I want to play as many games as I possibly can.

“David Weir is in charge of the loans at Brighton, he spoke to me about this move saying I would get a chance here.

“I spoke to him, my family and my agent about it and agreed that I should come here.

“Brighton left it up to me, they said I could choose what to do, and in the end I felt it was best to come to Dundee.”

Ambitions

The youngster made his debut in Scottish football at the weekend on a wet and windy afternoon in Hamilton with the game on astroturf.

And he’s keen to get back out on the pitch again tonight as the Dark Blues face Raith Rovers for a place in the SPFL Trust Trophy Final.

But that’s not his only target at Dens Park this season.

“It was good to get some minutes last weekend, it was a difficult game because they were sitting so deep,” he added.

“I have not been used to playing matches on astro so that is something I will have to get used to.

“This is a good league, I knew before coming here it would be a fast and aggressive game.

“I could also see that from the first few days in training!

“I want to help Dundee to win promotion to the Premiership.

“We have the cup competition this week so hopefully we can win and get through to the final.”