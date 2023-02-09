PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Dee pay penalty as Utd’s Asghar aggro rolls on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Dee pay penalty as Utd’s Asghar aggro rolls on

By George Cran
February 9 2023, 2.20pm
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.

How did Dundee not win Wednesday’s SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final against Raith Rovers?

Why are Tony Asghar’s critics not satisfied by his interview on Dundee United’s in-house media?

Those are the big questions tackled by the Twa Teams, One Street squad as they unpick another big week.

There’s also some smaller questions to do with chocolate while Billy Thomson is remembered fondly.

The Twa Teams, One Street gang – from left, Graeme Finnan, Tom Duthie, Alan Temple and George Cran.

Tom Duthie is back in the hosting hotseat and is joined by our Dundee man George Cran, United writer Alan Temple and our very own Bear, Graeme Finnan.

The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers.

Graeme Finnan, Tom Duthie and Alan Temple talk Dundee and Dundee United.

Or, better yet, listen here:

Editor's Picks

Most Commented