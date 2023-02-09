PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Dee pay penalty as Utd’s Asghar aggro rolls on

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

How did Dundee not win Wednesday’s SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final against Raith Rovers?

Why are Tony Asghar’s critics not satisfied by his interview on Dundee United’s in-house media?

Those are the big questions tackled by the Twa Teams, One Street squad as they unpick another big week.

There’s also some smaller questions to do with chocolate while Billy Thomson is remembered fondly.

Tom Duthie is back in the hosting hotseat and is joined by our Dundee man George Cran, United writer Alan Temple and our very own Bear, Graeme Finnan.

The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers.

Or, better yet, listen here: