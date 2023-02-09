Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails ‘terrific’ Lyall Cameron display against Raith Rovers as he raises Scotland international comparison

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lyall Cameron played like a young Barry Bannan in his Man of the Match display against Raith Rovers on Wednesday says Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.

Cameron’s first-half double set the Dark Blues up for what looked like a comfortable victory in the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final.

However, a succession of missed chances left the tie alive for Raith before they shocked the home side with a late comeback ahead of their penalty shootout victory.

Despite that disappointment, Dens gaffer Bowyer was keen to praise the midfield work of 20-year-old Cameron.

His brace brought his season tally to seven goals in all competitions.

Barry Bannan

But his overall play reminded Bowyer of a diminutive Scotsman he’s seen plenty of down south.

Twenty-seven times capped Scotland international Bannan has enjoyed an impressive career in English football and remains a key player in Sheffield Wednesday’s bid to return to the Championship this season.

“The second goal was unbelievable,” Bowyer said.

“I thought Lyall Cameron was the best player on the pitch, not just his goals but his all-round play as well.

“He was terrific in midfield. He reminded me of Barry Bannan on Wednesday.

“If he goes on to have half the career Barry has had then we have a hell of a player on our hands.

“He scored two wonderful goals and I feel sorry for Lyall because he shouldn’t have been on the losing side with that performance.

“He could quite easily have had a hat-trick.”

Penalty practice

The loss was Dundee’s second penalty shootout defeat in a row in cup competitions.

After impressing against top-flight St Mirren, the Dark Blues saw all three of their spot-kicks saved last month.

On Wednesday it was a completely different line-up of takers, though ultimately it was the same disappointment.

This time Max Anderson and Zach Robinson missed the final two penalties to see Rovers head into the final.

“We have practiced and practiced and practiced penalties since St Mirren so we have no excuses on that one,” Bowyer added.

“On the night, you put your hand up to take it, you have to score it.

“But we know there has to be someone to miss in a penalty shootout.

“It’s just unfortunate it was two of our lads.”