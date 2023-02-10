Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney vows to use Raith Rovers frustration to ‘get going again’ in key Cove clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Skipper Ryan Sweeney has vowed Dundee will use their Raith Rovers frustration as fuel for the big league games to come.

Despite dominating for the majority of the contest against the Kirkcaldy side, the Dark Blues let a two-goal lead slip late on.

They were punished for passing up a host of chances to make it 3-0 by an eventual penalty shootout defeat.

That saw Rovers head into the SPFL Trust Trophy Final.

For Dundee, Sweeney says they have to swallow the defeat and then target a return to winning ways this Sunday.

He said: “We will take our medicine and it’s about going over the game now, looking at what we can do better and get a reaction on Sunday against Cove.

“It was a chance to get to a cup final but we didn’t do it, so it’s a sore one to take.

“We need to use that feeling to get going again because we have so many big games coming up.

“It’s important we get back to winning ways in the league and pick up the kind of run we were on before Christmas.

“It’s vital we start that on Sunday.”

Sickener

Much of the focus has been on Dundee’s inability to kill the tie off despite their domination and the number of chances they passed up.

However, Sweeney accepts the Dark Blues must defend their box far better than they did during the closing stages of the match where Raith scored twice inside five minutes.

“It’s hard to take because it shouldn’t have got anywhere near penalties,” he said.

“We had more than enough chances to put the game to bed and at 2-0 you are always vulnerable, especially when you concede poor goals like we did.

“When it went to 2-2 I felt we had chances to put it to bed before extra-time – and then even more opportunities to win it.

“So it’s disappointing we let it go as far as penalties then to lose another shootout is a sickener.

“We scored two very good team goals but that wasn’t enough. From a defender’s point of view, we lost two poor goals and we have been decent at keeping clean sheets lately.

“So that cost us, not being clinical enough at both ends.”

Cillian Sheridan

As down as the Dee were in the dressing-room after the game, the dismay was only added to when the injury to Cillian Sheridan became clear post-match.

Manager Gary Bowyer revealed after the game that the Republic of Ireland international had injured his Achilles tendon, just a few months after recovering from a rupture that kept him out for the best part of a year.

“The lads are all devastated for Cillian, it’s gutting,” Sweeney added.

“When you see someone in the dressing-room put so much hard work into getting back fit again and then get injured like that, it’s really unlucky.

“Cillian was looking really good again, he’d been coming off the bench and proving a handful.

“So it’s devastating for him. What we need to do is get around him because it’s going to be a really tough time.

“We will see him over the next few days, get around him and give him as much support as we can.”