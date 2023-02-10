Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney vows to use Raith Rovers frustration to ‘get going again’ in key Cove clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney vows to use Raith Rovers frustration to ‘get going again’ in key Cove clash

By George Cran
February 10 2023, 7.30am Updated: February 10 2023, 12.51pm
Ryan Sweeney takes on Raith Rovers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Ryan Sweeney takes on Raith Rovers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Skipper Ryan Sweeney has vowed Dundee will use their Raith Rovers frustration as fuel for the big league games to come.

Despite dominating for the majority of the contest against the Kirkcaldy side, the Dark Blues let a two-goal lead slip late on.

They were punished for passing up a host of chances to make it 3-0 by an eventual penalty shootout defeat.

That saw Rovers head into the SPFL Trust Trophy Final.

For Dundee, Sweeney says they have to swallow the defeat and then target a return to winning ways this Sunday.

He said: “We will take our medicine and it’s about going over the game now, looking at what we can do better and get a reaction on Sunday against Cove.

Ryan Sweeney challenges Sam Stanton. Image: Shutterstock.

“It was a chance to get to a cup final but we didn’t do it, so it’s a sore one to take.

“We need to use that feeling to get going again because we have so many big games coming up.

“It’s important we get back to winning ways in the league and pick up the kind of run we were on before Christmas.

“It’s vital we start that on Sunday.”

Sickener

Much of the focus has been on Dundee’s inability to kill the tie off despite their domination and the number of chances they passed up.

However, Sweeney accepts the Dark Blues must defend their box far better than they did during the closing stages of the match where Raith scored twice inside five minutes.

“It’s hard to take because it shouldn’t have got anywhere near penalties,” he said.

“We had more than enough chances to put the game to bed and at 2-0 you are always vulnerable, especially when you concede poor goals like we did.

“When it went to 2-2 I felt we had chances to put it to bed before extra-time – and then even more opportunities to win it.

“So it’s disappointing we let it go as far as penalties then to lose another shootout is a sickener.

“We scored two very good team goals but that wasn’t enough. From a defender’s point of view, we lost two poor goals and we have been decent at keeping clean sheets lately.

“So that cost us, not being clinical enough at both ends.”

Cillian Sheridan

As down as the Dee were in the dressing-room after the game, the dismay was only added to when the injury to Cillian Sheridan became clear post-match.

Manager Gary Bowyer revealed after the game that the Republic of Ireland international had injured his Achilles tendon, just a few months after recovering from a rupture that kept him out for the best part of a year.

Cillian Sheridan is dejected after suffering injury against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

“The lads are all devastated for Cillian, it’s gutting,” Sweeney added.

“When you see someone in the dressing-room put so much hard work into getting back fit again and then get injured like that, it’s really unlucky.

“Cillian was looking really good again, he’d been coming off the bench and proving a handful.

“So it’s devastating for him. What we need to do is get around him because it’s going to be a really tough time.

“We will see him over the next few days, get around him and give him as much support as we can.”

