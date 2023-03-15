Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delight at Josh Mulligan U/21 call and says Lyall Cameron is ‘knocking on the door’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delight at Josh Mulligan U/21 call and says Lyall Cameron is ‘knocking on the door’

By George Cran
March 15 2023, 7.30am Updated: March 15 2023, 9.37am
Josh Mulligan has impressed for Dundee this season.
Josh Mulligan has impressed for Dundee this season. Image: Shutterstock.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer says the number of talented youngsters on show at Dens Park this season is a major positive for the club.

The quality of the club’s young talent has once more been recognised at international level after Josh Mulligan’s recall to the Scotland U/21 squad.

Mulligan already has four caps to his name with one goal in a friendly against Northern Ireland and will hope to add to that tally in friendlies against Sweden and Wales at the end of March.

Dens boss Bowyer says the 20-year-old has made real progress in the Championship this season.

“I’m delighted for Josh,” Bowyer said.

“He’s had a strange time of it lately after getting suspended at Christmas.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.

“But the lad has made massive progress. The flexibility he has to play almost any position, probably aside from centre-back, is impressive.

“Obviously we played him at right-back this season and he has done very well there as well.

“He’s a strong, powerful runner and he’s very honest with his own performances.

“Sometimes too critical, I would say.

“I’m delighted he’s been called up.”

Lyall Cameron

There was surprise in some quarters, however, with in-form Lyall Cameron overlooked by U/21 coach Scot Gemmill.

Gemmill was at Dens Park for the recent Championship match against Partick Thistle and is aware of the 20-year-old.

Lyall Cameron has been impressive for Dundee this season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Cameron has nine goals to his name this season for Dundee and Bowyer says it won’t be long before he gets international recognition if he keeps the performances coming.

“Lyall has been playing really well for us, scoring goals,” he said.

“I think he’s got a chance but it’s not me who picks the squad!

“I have spoken to Scot Gemmill and mentioned Lyall.

“But if he keeps doing what he’s doing, he’ll be knocking on the door.”

‘Learning curve’

Bowyer added: “The young lads have played a lot this year, we’ve had Josh, Lyall, Sam Fisher, Harry Sharp and Max Anderson all playing a lot of games.

“Then there’s Ben Williamson and Zach Robinson you forget is only 20.

“Fin Robertson hasn’t played as much as the others but he’s still played his part.

“It stands the club in good stead having so many young players like that in the team.

“It’s been a really good learning curve for them this season.

“They just have to finish it off now.”

