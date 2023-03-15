Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delight at Josh Mulligan U/21 call and says Lyall Cameron is ‘knocking on the door’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer says the number of talented youngsters on show at Dens Park this season is a major positive for the club.

The quality of the club’s young talent has once more been recognised at international level after Josh Mulligan’s recall to the Scotland U/21 squad.

Mulligan already has four caps to his name with one goal in a friendly against Northern Ireland and will hope to add to that tally in friendlies against Sweden and Wales at the end of March.

Dens boss Bowyer says the 20-year-old has made real progress in the Championship this season.

“I’m delighted for Josh,” Bowyer said.

“He’s had a strange time of it lately after getting suspended at Christmas.

“But the lad has made massive progress. The flexibility he has to play almost any position, probably aside from centre-back, is impressive.

“Obviously we played him at right-back this season and he has done very well there as well.

“He’s a strong, powerful runner and he’s very honest with his own performances.

“Sometimes too critical, I would say.

“I’m delighted he’s been called up.”

Lyall Cameron

There was surprise in some quarters, however, with in-form Lyall Cameron overlooked by U/21 coach Scot Gemmill.

Gemmill was at Dens Park for the recent Championship match against Partick Thistle and is aware of the 20-year-old.

Cameron has nine goals to his name this season for Dundee and Bowyer says it won’t be long before he gets international recognition if he keeps the performances coming.

“Lyall has been playing really well for us, scoring goals,” he said.

“I think he’s got a chance but it’s not me who picks the squad!

“I have spoken to Scot Gemmill and mentioned Lyall.

“But if he keeps doing what he’s doing, he’ll be knocking on the door.”

‘Learning curve’

Bowyer added: “The young lads have played a lot this year, we’ve had Josh, Lyall, Sam Fisher, Harry Sharp and Max Anderson all playing a lot of games.

“Then there’s Ben Williamson and Zach Robinson you forget is only 20.

“Fin Robertson hasn’t played as much as the others but he’s still played his part.

“It stands the club in good stead having so many young players like that in the team.

“It’s been a really good learning curve for them this season.

“They just have to finish it off now.”