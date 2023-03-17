Dundee loanee Ben Williamson talks Dens Park frustrations and Partick Thistle expectations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee loanee Ben Williamson talks Dens Park frustrations and Partick Thistle expectations

By George Cran
March 17 2023, 7.30am
Dundee's Ben Williamson at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
Dundee's Ben Williamson at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.

Ben Williamson admits he’s been frustrated by a lack of game time lately at Dundee.

The Rangers loanee, however, started last time out against Cove Rangers – a first start in a month – and hopes to have done enough to keep his place against Partick Thistle tomorrow.

And he admits it is hard to moan to manager Gary Bowyer because of the strength in depth at Dens Park in his central midfield position.

“It is frustrating but I can only work hard in training and hope the gaffer picks me,” he told the Courier.

“There is a lot of competition for the centre of the park and everybody is good so you can’t really complain if you’re not picked.

Dundee loanee Ben Williamson. Image: SNS.

“Recently when I dropped out, Lyall Cameron came in and I couldn’t complain because he was playing really well.

“I just need to keep going.”

‘A lot better’

That victory over Cove saw the Dark Blues put a very disappointing performance at home to Saturday’s opponents behind them.

Partick Thistle took all three points with a 3-1 win at Dens Park and the Jags have since moved to within two points of Dundee in the Championship table.

And Williamson admits the squad has a point to prove after that poor night.

He added: “We all know we are a lot better than what we showed against Partick Thistle the last time.

Dundee were beaten by Partick Thistle last month. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“That was an off-day so we want to go put on a better performance and play like we can, hopefully we can get the result we need.

“Partick Thistle are a good side and I played with their manager Kris Doolan at Arbroath so I know he is a winner and they’ll come out all guns blazing.

“But we can deal with that if we play like we can.”

‘Full steam ahead’

Whether he keeps his place or has to fight to get back in once more, Williamson insists there is only one target in mind at Dens Park this season.

His loan deal will end in the summer before he returns to Rangers.

And he’d be delighted to be going back to Ibrox with a winner’s medal.

Asked if he had any personal targets for the rest of the season, Williamson responded: “The only target I have is for the team – we want to go and win the league.

“We just want to try to win every game and it’s full steam ahead.

“Every game is tough and I wanted to challenge myself at Dundee, fighting for promotion.

“It might go down to the last game of the season, who knows?”

