Dundee loanee Ben Williamson talks Dens Park frustrations and Partick Thistle expectations

Ben Williamson admits he’s been frustrated by a lack of game time lately at Dundee.

The Rangers loanee, however, started last time out against Cove Rangers – a first start in a month – and hopes to have done enough to keep his place against Partick Thistle tomorrow.

And he admits it is hard to moan to manager Gary Bowyer because of the strength in depth at Dens Park in his central midfield position.

“It is frustrating but I can only work hard in training and hope the gaffer picks me,” he told the Courier.

“There is a lot of competition for the centre of the park and everybody is good so you can’t really complain if you’re not picked.

“Recently when I dropped out, Lyall Cameron came in and I couldn’t complain because he was playing really well.

“I just need to keep going.”

‘A lot better’

That victory over Cove saw the Dark Blues put a very disappointing performance at home to Saturday’s opponents behind them.

Partick Thistle took all three points with a 3-1 win at Dens Park and the Jags have since moved to within two points of Dundee in the Championship table.

And Williamson admits the squad has a point to prove after that poor night.

He added: “We all know we are a lot better than what we showed against Partick Thistle the last time.

“That was an off-day so we want to go put on a better performance and play like we can, hopefully we can get the result we need.

“Partick Thistle are a good side and I played with their manager Kris Doolan at Arbroath so I know he is a winner and they’ll come out all guns blazing.

“But we can deal with that if we play like we can.”

‘Full steam ahead’

Whether he keeps his place or has to fight to get back in once more, Williamson insists there is only one target in mind at Dens Park this season.

His loan deal will end in the summer before he returns to Rangers.

And he’d be delighted to be going back to Ibrox with a winner’s medal.

Asked if he had any personal targets for the rest of the season, Williamson responded: “The only target I have is for the team – we want to go and win the league.

“We just want to try to win every game and it’s full steam ahead.

“Every game is tough and I wanted to challenge myself at Dundee, fighting for promotion.

“It might go down to the last game of the season, who knows?”