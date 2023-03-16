Dundee fringe men Shaun Byrne and Fin Robertson ‘will have part to play’ during title run-in, vows boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee fringe men Shaun Byrne and Fin Robertson ‘will have part to play’ during title run-in, vows boss

By George Cran
March 16 2023, 7.30am
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.

Not for the first time this season Shaun Byrne has found himself out of the Dundee team.

On occasion, he’s not even been named on the bench lately with only two first-team appearances in 2023.

Byrne started at Raith Rovers in January but was substituted at half-time as the Dark Blues trailed 1-0.

The other saw seven minutes off the bench in the 4-2 home defeat to Arbroath.

That was after working his way back into manager Gary Bowyer’s thoughts after being told he could leave Dens Park in the summer.

Shaun Byrne in action during victory at Inverness. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

A run in the team coincided with Dundee’s best form of the season, coming in after Joe Grayson suffered an injury.

But injury befell Byrne himself before Barry Maguire arrived on loan from Motherwell and took up the holding midfield role.

Fin Robertson, too, hasn’t been seen in a Dundee shirt since starting and scoring in a Challenge Cup win over Dunfermline back in January.

The 20-year-old has made 14 appearances this term but has dropped down the pecking order since suffering injury against the Pars.

Most numbers

Manager Bowyer, though, says both players will have a part to play between now and the end of the season.

Asked where Robertson and Byrne stand, the Dens boss replied: “They missed out on one squad but then came straight back in for the next game.

Fin Robertson has scored three goals this season. Image: SNS.

“It’s been rare this season having to leave anyone out.

“They will have a part to play between now and the end of the season, I’ve said that to them.

“I can only play a certain number of players every week.

“Of all the areas in the squad, that’s been the one where we’ve had the most numbers.

“But they will have a part to play this season.”

Focus

Dundee face a crucial double-header in their bid to return to the Premiership at the first time of asking this week.

Promotion rivals Partick Thistle at Firhill is the first port of call on Saturday before hosting another of the top four in Ayr United at Dens on Tuesday.

Queen’s Park lead the way by five points, though the Dark Blues have an extra game to play.

But Bowyer insists Dundee are taking no notice of the Spiders and their matches.

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.

“It’s the last time we play everybody so by the fourth time we know near enough everything about each opponent now,” he added.

“They know about us as well so it’s about making sure you haven’t missed anything.

“But we focus on us.

“People say these are big games but it’s the same number of points available and we try to get as many as we can.

“There’s no other way to look at it.”

