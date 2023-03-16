Dundee fringe men Shaun Byrne and Fin Robertson ‘will have part to play’ during title run-in, vows boss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Not for the first time this season Shaun Byrne has found himself out of the Dundee team.

On occasion, he’s not even been named on the bench lately with only two first-team appearances in 2023.

Byrne started at Raith Rovers in January but was substituted at half-time as the Dark Blues trailed 1-0.

The other saw seven minutes off the bench in the 4-2 home defeat to Arbroath.

That was after working his way back into manager Gary Bowyer’s thoughts after being told he could leave Dens Park in the summer.

A run in the team coincided with Dundee’s best form of the season, coming in after Joe Grayson suffered an injury.

But injury befell Byrne himself before Barry Maguire arrived on loan from Motherwell and took up the holding midfield role.

Fin Robertson, too, hasn’t been seen in a Dundee shirt since starting and scoring in a Challenge Cup win over Dunfermline back in January.

The 20-year-old has made 14 appearances this term but has dropped down the pecking order since suffering injury against the Pars.

Most numbers

Manager Bowyer, though, says both players will have a part to play between now and the end of the season.

Asked where Robertson and Byrne stand, the Dens boss replied: “They missed out on one squad but then came straight back in for the next game.

“It’s been rare this season having to leave anyone out.

“They will have a part to play between now and the end of the season, I’ve said that to them.

“I can only play a certain number of players every week.

“Of all the areas in the squad, that’s been the one where we’ve had the most numbers.

“But they will have a part to play this season.”

Focus

Dundee face a crucial double-header in their bid to return to the Premiership at the first time of asking this week.

Promotion rivals Partick Thistle at Firhill is the first port of call on Saturday before hosting another of the top four in Ayr United at Dens on Tuesday.

Queen’s Park lead the way by five points, though the Dark Blues have an extra game to play.

But Bowyer insists Dundee are taking no notice of the Spiders and their matches.

“It’s the last time we play everybody so by the fourth time we know near enough everything about each opponent now,” he added.

“They know about us as well so it’s about making sure you haven’t missed anything.

“But we focus on us.

“People say these are big games but it’s the same number of points available and we try to get as many as we can.

“There’s no other way to look at it.”