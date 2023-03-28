LEE WILKIE: Dundee key to promotion is building home momentum – starting against Hamilton on Saturday

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Results over the past week couldn’t have gone much better for Dundee, could they?

The most important was that win over Ayr United, of course.

Excellent timing to put in such a top performance.

And then to see Arbroath do them a favour by beating Queen’s Park on Friday topped off a decent week for the Dark Blues.

Their form has been good lately, of course they are top of the league, but they won’t win every game between now and the end of the season.

The key now for Dundee is to take advantage of that slip by the Spiders.

It’s no use seeing off Ayr and Queen’s Park stumbling if they don’t go and beat Hamilton this weekend.

Putting back-to-back wins together will start building momentum just at the right time.

Home comforts

With both games at home as well, it would be ideal.

Get that Dens Park crowd off their feet and the backing they will get from the stands will be incredible.

Looking at the fixtures, too, they have a number of home games in there.

A tricky trip to Arbroath and a tough one up to Inverness before the season-ender at Queen’s Park.

But four home games in the last seven is a decent run.

First up is Hamilton and, although it won’t be easy, that’s a game you expect Dundee to win.

There can be no backing off after that Ayr victory.