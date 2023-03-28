LEE WILKIE: Dundee key to promotion is building home momentum – starting against Hamilton on Saturday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

LEE WILKIE: Dundee key to promotion is building home momentum – starting against Hamilton on Saturday

Columnist Lee Wilkie says the Dark Blues must build on superb Ayr victory when they face Hamilton Accies at Dens Park this weekend.

By Lee Wilkie
Dundee celebrate Luke McCowan's goal after he made it 3-1 against Ayr. Image: SNS.
Dundee celebrate Luke McCowan's goal after he made it 3-1 against Ayr. Image: SNS.

Results over the past week couldn’t have gone much better for Dundee, could they?

The most important was that win over Ayr United, of course.

Excellent timing to put in such a top performance.

And then to see Arbroath do them a favour by beating Queen’s Park on Friday topped off a decent week for the Dark Blues.

Their form has been good lately, of course they are top of the league, but they won’t win every game between now and the end of the season.

The key now for Dundee is to take advantage of that slip by the Spiders.

It’s no use seeing off Ayr and Queen’s Park stumbling if they don’t go and beat Hamilton this weekend.

Putting back-to-back wins together will start building momentum just at the right time.

Home comforts

With both games at home as well, it would be ideal.

Get that Dens Park crowd off their feet and the backing they will get from the stands will be incredible.

Dundee face Hamilton this weekend. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Looking at the fixtures, too, they have a number of home games in there.

A tricky trip to Arbroath and a tough one up to Inverness before the season-ender at Queen’s Park.

But four home games in the last seven is a decent run.

First up is Hamilton and, although it won’t be easy, that’s a game you expect Dundee to win.

There can be no backing off after that Ayr victory.

Tags

Conversation

