GEORGE CRAN: Dundee strikeforce, ticket prices and belief – could Dens Park rollercoaster finally be on the up?

The Dundee rollercoaster is speeding up.

Not many clubs fluctuate so violently from lows to highs and from highs to lows.

But the Dark Blues seem to manage it.

Not just from season to season or from month to month but from game to game.

It feels like an awful long time ago now since that turgid 0-0 draw at Partick Thistle saw Gary Bowyer’s side fall further behind leaders Queen’s Park.

There were boos from the away end that afternoon.

Just a few days later and the mood had flipped completely on the back of a super victory over Ayr United.

The front two of Alex Jakubiak and Zach Robinson teaming up impressively and three points slapped on the league table.

The Dee were on the up finally, then Queen’s Park slipped at home to Arbroath to give the rollercoaster a further jolt.

Belief

Now there is genuine belief.

I always felt the Spiders would give Dundee a chance to catch them, never saw them winning week after week.

But I have to admit my own belief in the Dark Blues being able to take those chances was wavering.

See off Hamilton at home next time out and the momentum of that rollercoaster car is building, however.

That would make it three wins and a draw in the last four with at least two clean sheets in there, too.

Another positive day in front of the Dens Park crowd will only lift that faith.

Choosing to drop ticket prices, too, is a good move by the club. Get as many in the door as possible this Saturday.

And I was pleased to see this week that the club had also listened to the fans in dropping the price of season tickets by £15 until April 7.

A welcome development.

Fixtures

Another victory and that belief will rise, especially when you compare fixture lists between the Dee and Queen’s Park.

Presented with the choice between the two, I’d 100% go for Dundee’s.

Even the next two fixtures for both look more favourable.

Two of the bottom three for Dundee while the Spiders are on the road at Raith Rovers and Partick Thistle.

They have won handsomely at both venues this season already but the finishing line is in sight now, nerves will jangle.

And confidence will have taken a hit from that Red Lichties defeat.

While Dundee’s confidence is on the up.

Jak and Zach attack

And they have a real strike partnership to lift them, too.

Taking the chances they create has been an issue all season for Dundee.

Only one player in the top 10 Championship scorers this season tells that story.

That one player is Zach Robinson.

He didn’t find the net against Ayr last time out and hasn’t scored since February.

But he’s creating goals, two assists for Jakubiak and then Luke McCowan against Ayr.

Jakubiak, though, finally looks like the player Dundee thought they were getting when he arrived three years ago.

And every time he scores, Dundee win.

Seeing those two line up again against Accies will lift the mood ahead of kick off on Saturday.

And I’d back them to do the business once more.

Do that and momentum is building at Dens Park, building towards the big finish.

The rollercoaster rolls on.