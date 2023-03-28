GEORGE CRAN: Dundee strikeforce, ticket prices and belief – could Dens Park rollercoaster finally be on the up?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

GEORGE CRAN: Dundee strikeforce, ticket prices and belief – could Dens Park rollercoaster finally be on the up?

Peaks and troughs are just a part of life for the Dark Blues but our Dundee FC writer reckons momentum is building at the Kilmac Stadium.

Robinson and Jakubiak celebrate against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
By George Cran

The Dundee rollercoaster is speeding up.

Not many clubs fluctuate so violently from lows to highs and from highs to lows.

But the Dark Blues seem to manage it.

Not just from season to season or from month to month but from game to game.

It feels like an awful long time ago now since that turgid 0-0 draw at Partick Thistle saw Gary Bowyer’s side fall further behind leaders Queen’s Park.

There were boos from the away end that afternoon.

Just a few days later and the mood had flipped completely on the back of a super victory over Ayr United.

The front two of Alex Jakubiak and Zach Robinson teaming up impressively and three points slapped on the league table.

The Dee were on the up finally, then Queen’s Park slipped at home to Arbroath to give the rollercoaster a further jolt.

Belief

Now there is genuine belief.

I always felt the Spiders would give Dundee a chance to catch them, never saw them winning week after week.

But I have to admit my own belief in the Dark Blues being able to take those chances was wavering.

See off Hamilton at home next time out and the momentum of that rollercoaster car is building, however.

Dundee fans enjoyed themselves at Dens Park last time out. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

That would make it three wins and a draw in the last four with at least two clean sheets in there, too.

Another positive day in front of the Dens Park crowd will only lift that faith.

Choosing to drop ticket prices, too, is a good move by the club. Get as many in the door as possible this Saturday.

And I was pleased to see this week that the club had also listened to the fans in dropping the price of season tickets by £15 until April 7.

A welcome development.

Fixtures

Another victory and that belief will rise, especially when you compare fixture lists between the Dee and Queen’s Park.

Presented with the choice between the two, I’d 100% go for Dundee’s.

Even the next two fixtures for both look more favourable.

Two of the bottom three for Dundee while the Spiders are on the road at Raith Rovers and Partick Thistle.

Queen’s Park lost to Arbroath last weekend. Image: SNS

They have won handsomely at both venues this season already but the finishing line is in sight now, nerves will jangle.

And confidence will have taken a hit from that Red Lichties defeat.

While Dundee’s confidence is on the up.

Jak and Zach attack

And they have a real strike partnership to lift them, too.

Taking the chances they create has been an issue all season for Dundee.

Only one player in the top 10 Championship scorers this season tells that story.

That one player is Zach Robinson.

He didn’t find the net against Ayr last time out and hasn’t scored since February.

Jakubiak and Robinson celebrate against Ayr United. Image: SNS.

But he’s creating goals, two assists for Jakubiak and then Luke McCowan against Ayr.

Jakubiak, though, finally looks like the player Dundee thought they were getting when he arrived three years ago.

And every time he scores, Dundee win.

Seeing those two line up again against Accies will lift the mood ahead of kick off on Saturday.

And I’d back them to do the business once more.

Do that and momentum is building at Dens Park, building towards the big finish.

The rollercoaster rolls on.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

Dundee reserves victorious in Livingston as Shaun Byrne and Ryan Clampin turn out for…
LEE WILKIE: Dundee key to promotion is building home momentum - starting against Hamilton…
Who is Dundee's potential new signing Pierre Reedy?
Dundee energy 'magnificent' says boss Gary Bowyer as he prepares side for the final…
Dundee kid Josh Mulligan aiming to use Scotland U/21 experience to bolster Dark Blues…
James McPake reveals Dunfermline decision over Dave Mackay that 'could have been deal-breaker' after…
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United in Championship would be a nightmare - but…
Dundee wing wonders: 'Sheer work-rate', 'quality' and 'a defender's worst nightmare' assessment for Luke…
Dundee star Alex Jakubiak opens up on bond with fellow frontman Zach Robinson as…
Zak Rudden is impacting games for St Johnstone, says Callum Davidson, will he now…

Most Read

1
Dundee drivers face 25-mile diversion due to A90 crash
2
Five wolves put down at Dundee’s Camperdown Wildlife Centre
3
Sudden death of woman, 38, in Dundee not suspicious, police say
4
Broughty Ferry nursery to close within days amid ‘severe staffing crisis’
3
5
In full: Xplore Dundee reveals rises in bus fares from next week
6
Pair jailed after £340k of cannabis and cash seized by police in Fife
7
Terrified residents hung out windows and screamed to be saved from Dundee multi fire
8
Watchdog rules Tayside heart attack patient should have received better care before death
9
Recovered Fife alcoholic would drink own urine to get a hit
10
Leisure and Culture Dundee issues statement after five wolves euthanised at Camperdown Wildlife Centre

More from The Courier

Dundee chef Adam Handling narrowly misses out on Great British Menu banquet spot
Police reveal possible fresh sighting of Fife man missing on Perthshire camping trip
Scottish Government pull pilot plan to house 100 Ukrainian refugees on old Arbroath primary…
Ugly scenes as Dundee committee gets heated over record £100m school build
7
Tuesday court round-up — 'Extreme' animal images and drunken browsing
JULIA BRYCE: We need locals to get behind initiatives like St Andrews Cocktail Week…
Dundee's new power couple: Shona Robison appointed deputy first minister by leader Humza Yousaf
6
KEVIN PRINGLE: Humza Yousaf must listen to both sides of SNP's 52-48% voter split
Then and now: The four sets of twins headed from Barnhill Primary to Grove…
Perthshire MSP 'disappointed' at Kate Forbes defeat as she snubs job offer from winner…
2

Editor's Picks

Most Commented