Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney can’t wait for ‘rocking’ Dens Park on Friday night after taking Saturday’s disappointment ‘on the chin’

Ryan Sweeney is looking forward to a “rocking” Dens Park when Dundee bring their home Championship schedule to a close on Friday night.

The final regular season home game of the campaign sees Cove Rangers in town and BBC Scotland cameras on hand to capture the action live.

With a one-point lead at the top of the table, the Dark Blues are in pole position to take the title.

But the Dens Park skipper admits they’ll have to get over their disappointment from Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Inverness after being pegged back late on by Caley Thistle.

‘On the chin’

“The over-riding feeling is disappointment. Especially when you take the lead,” the Dens skipper said of the weekend clash.

“We had a lot of good situations, especially in the first half, but it didn’t quite drop for us.

“Then we got the goal and substitutions changed the flow of the game a bit.

“It was a really disappointing goal to concede. It takes a deflection and lands at their lad…

“I could do better in the build up and then they are chucking bodies forward.

“We are disappointed with the point after going one up but it’s one we have to take on the chin and move on to Friday now.”

‘Get the place rocking’

Sweeney was full of praise for the backing given by the travelling away fans, who were in fine voice throughout the contest.

And he’s already looking forward to seeing the stands packed out at Dens Park this Friday night.

Victory would mean the title if Queen’s Park went on to lose at Greenock Morton on Saturday.

“The fans were tremendous on Saturday,” Sweeney added.

“You could feel the atmosphere in the warm-up.

“They travelled brilliantly again and we thank them for the efforts to come up.

“I know they’ll get the place rocking on Friday.

“It’s the last home game of the season and one we are looking forward to.”

Lyall Cameron

Dundee’s go-to man for a big goal was youngster Lyall Cameron.

His backheeled finish put the Dark Blues 1-0 up in Inverness, bringing his season total to 13 in all competitions.

And Sweeney isn’t surprised Cameron showed his quality in front of goal once more.

“The finish sums up the lad and the season he’s had,” the defender said.

“He’s been tremendous since he’s come in.

“Thirteen goals from midfield is impressive.

“We need him to keep doing that for the last couple of games.”