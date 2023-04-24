Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney can’t wait for ‘rocking’ Dens Park on Friday night after taking Saturday’s disappointment ‘on the chin’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney can’t wait for ‘rocking’ Dens Park on Friday night after taking Saturday’s disappointment ‘on the chin’

Dark Blues host Cove Rangers knowing victory would see them on the verge of winning the Championship.

By George Cran
Dundee defender Ryan Sweeney gets above Robbie Deas of Inverness. Image: SNS.
Dundee defender Ryan Sweeney gets above Robbie Deas of Inverness. Image: SNS.

Ryan Sweeney is looking forward to a “rocking” Dens Park when Dundee bring their home Championship schedule to a close on Friday night.

The final regular season home game of the campaign sees Cove Rangers in town and BBC Scotland cameras on hand to capture the action live.

With a one-point lead at the top of the table, the Dark Blues are in pole position to take the title.

But the Dens Park skipper admits they’ll have to get over their disappointment from Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Inverness after being pegged back late on by Caley Thistle.

‘On the chin’

“The over-riding feeling is disappointment. Especially when you take the lead,” the Dens skipper said of the weekend clash.

Sweeney applauds the Dundee fans at full-time in Inverness. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

“We had a lot of good situations, especially in the first half, but it didn’t quite drop for us.

“Then we got the goal and substitutions changed the flow of the game a bit.

“It was a really disappointing goal to concede. It takes a deflection and lands at their lad…

“I could do better in the build up and then they are chucking bodies forward.

“We are disappointed with the point after going one up but it’s one we have to take on the chin and move on to Friday now.”

‘Get the place rocking’

Sweeney was full of praise for the backing given by the travelling away fans, who were in fine voice throughout the contest.

And he’s already looking forward to seeing the stands packed out at Dens Park this Friday night.

Victory would mean the title if Queen’s Park went on to lose at Greenock Morton on Saturday.

“The fans were tremendous on Saturday,” Sweeney added.

“You could feel the atmosphere in the warm-up.

“They travelled brilliantly again and we thank them for the efforts to come up.

“I know they’ll get the place rocking on Friday.

“It’s the last home game of the season and one we are looking forward to.”

Lyall Cameron

Dundee’s go-to man for a big goal was youngster Lyall Cameron.

Lyall Cameron puts Dundee in front at Inverness with an improvised back heel. Image: SNS.

His backheeled finish put the Dark Blues 1-0 up in Inverness, bringing his season total to 13 in all competitions.

And Sweeney isn’t surprised Cameron showed his quality in front of goal once more.

“The finish sums up the lad and the season he’s had,” the defender said.

“He’s been tremendous since he’s come in.

“Thirteen goals from midfield is impressive.

“We need him to keep doing that for the last couple of games.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee FC

Alex Jakubiak sees a chance go begging at Inverness. Image: SNS.
3 talking points from Dundee's frustrating day in Inverness
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer in Inverness. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer frustrated in Inverness as 'domino effect' sees Caley Thistle peg…
Lyall Cameron puts Dundee in front at Inverness with an improvised back heel. Image: SNS.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Lyall Cameron stunner isn't…
Barry Maguire joined Dundee in January on loan from Motherwell. Image: SNS.
Barry Maguire determined to keep Dundee starting spot as he reveals support from injured…
Elliot in action for Dundee. Image: SNS
Former Dundee and Raith Rovers striker Calum Elliot is named new Cowdenbeath manager
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer demands defensive improvement at Inverness as he ponders Kwame Thomas…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer with Lyall Cameron after his hat-trick against Hamilton.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on Lyall Cameron interest: He's not the only one being…
Dundee U/16s goalkeeper Ally Graham (yellow) in action.
EXCLUSIVE: Highly-rated Dundee kid training with English Premier League side Southampton
Luke Hannant celebrates his leveller against Greenock Morton. Image: SNS
Dundee's Luke Hannant determined to add promotion No 2 to his CV at Dens…
Luke Hannant. Image: SNS.
Dundee loan star Luke Hannant hailed by Gary Bowyer

Most Read

1
Hodgson was spotted on Dysart harbour with his jogging bottoms down. Image: DC Thomson.
Man in court for walking aggressively at Fife harbourside with joggers down
2
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man and woman arrested after disturbance on Pomarium Street. Picture shows; Pomarium Street. Perth . Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man and woman arrested after disturbance on Perth street
3
The former Straloch Primary School building in Perthshire
Inside mothballed Perthshire primary school to be sold at auction
4
The new signs at Pitlochry's Ferry Road car park. Image: John Duff.
Pitlochry branded country’s ‘most unwelcoming town’ as signs installed to deter campervan parking
3
5
Duncan McLaren admitted his crimes at Forfar Sheriff Court. Image: Maximum Exposure Scotland Facebook.
Dundee pervert brought tent, condoms and sex toys to meet ‘girl’ he thought was…
6
Late Dundee taxi driver Mark Ward. Image: Supplied
‘Mark was robbed of his life’: Dundee family’s heartbreak at death of taxi driver…
7
Michael Torano. Image: Facebook.
Son blamed dead dad for massive street Valium haul found in Dundee home
8
The Albert Hotel in North Queensferry. Image: Google Maps.
Fife community group outlines plans to take over historic hotel
9
The A90 approaching the Forfar Road junction with the Kingsway. Image: Google Street View
Warning to Dundee drivers over roadworks near Forfar Road junction
10
A Tayside Aviation plane coming in for a landing. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.
RAF ‘reviewing options’ after collapse of Tayside Aviation

More from The Courier

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla - soon to become Queen. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
King Charles III Coronation: Full list of events in Tayside and Fife
Aimee Lee was found guilty by a jury.
'Raging bull' sentenced for knocking out Fife pensioner over child slap claim
Graham Stuart says interviewing Fergie helped prepare him for life as top TV producer.
Graham Stuart: Dundee mastermind behind Graham Norton Show on THAT Fergie interview and living…
St Johnstone felt they should have beaten Hibs. Images: SNS.
Andy Considine can see it in the eyes of St Johnstone players - they…
Runners gather together in the city centre at the starting point of the Dundee Marathon.
In pictures: When thousands hit the streets in 1983 for first-ever Dundee Marathon
Willie Mathieson, right, celebrating with the European Cup Winners' Cup in Barcelona in 1972, with teammates Dave Smith, Jock Wallace and Colin Stein.
Rangers legend Willie Mathieson backs campaign to honour him and Willie Johnston with statue…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Michael Marra completes London Marathon Picture shows; Michael Marra completes London Marathon . London . Supplied by Michael Marra Date; 23/04/2023
MSP Michael Marra raises thousands after completing London Marathon
Finn Riach, 14, has been traced safe and well. Image: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.
Missing Arbroath teenager, 14, traced safe and well
Making history in the shadow of the modern era Carnoustie Golf Hotel. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
GALLERY: 18 great shots as Carnoustie women roll back the years in style at…
Ross and Ruth Bowring with their 1930 Austin Ulster 7. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Pictures as 120 classic cars leave Perth for charity ride

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]