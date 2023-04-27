Dundee boss Gary Bowyer urges Dens Park patience ahead of crucial Cove Rangers clash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Everyone associated with Dundee must be prepared to show their patient side during the club’s crucial clash with Cove Rangers on Friday night says boss Gary Bowyer.

Victory would move the Dark Blues a big step closer to sealing the Championship title and earning promotion back to the Premiership at the first time of asking.

Should Bowyer’s side pick up all three points against a Cove side struggling against relegation, a defeat for Queen’s Park on Saturday would mean a first league title for the club since 2014.

Paul Hartley was the man in charge of the Dark Blues nine years ago.

Now, though, he’s coming to Dens Park aiming to spoil a party rather than start one with Cove bottom of the division with only two games to go.

‘Fighting for lives’

Their last visit saw the Aberdeen side frustrate their hosts for the opening 45 minutes, using all the dark arts to antagonise the home crowd.

But goals after half-time saw Dundee come away with a 3-0 victory thanks to goals from Zach Robinson, Alex Jakubiak and Lyall Cameron.

And patience may well be needed again this Friday night says Dee boss Bowyer.

“They had a wonderful victory last week at Arbroath,” he said.

“Cove are fighting for their lives and the games we’ve had against them have been tough.

“We are expecting exactly the same on Friday.

“It’s up to us how we go about it, with and without the ball.

‘Backing’

“Last time at Dens Park they came with a certain game plan.

“Paul Hartley has managed here before and he spoke himself about trying to frustrate the crowd.

“He had a different game plan last week against Arbroath so we’ll see how he approaches Friday.

“But we’ll need the crowd on our side. They’ve got to stay with us and be patient, cheer every pass and clap every tackle, every run.

“Provide the support they have done all season.

“Like they did against Morton when we were 3-1 down, they could have easily turned but they didn’t and their backing got us back in the game.”

Dundee will be without long-term injured Tyler French, Cillian Sheridan and Jordan McGhee while on-loan Lorent Tolaj remains sidelined with an Achilles issue.

However, there are no fresh injury concerns ahead of the crucial weekend clash.