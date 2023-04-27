Dundee boss Gary Bowyer urges Dens Park patience ahead of crucial Cove Rangers clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer urges Dens Park patience ahead of crucial Cove Rangers clash

Paul Hartley's side came to frustrate on their last trip to Dens Park and the Dark Blues will need the crowd if that's the case again says Bowyer.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer applauds the Dens Park crowd. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer salutes the Dens Park crowd. Image: SNS.

Everyone associated with Dundee must be prepared to show their patient side during the club’s crucial clash with Cove Rangers on Friday night says boss Gary Bowyer.

Victory would move the Dark Blues a big step closer to sealing the Championship title and earning promotion back to the Premiership at the first time of asking.

Should Bowyer’s side pick up all three points against a Cove side struggling against relegation, a defeat for Queen’s Park on Saturday would mean a first league title for the club since 2014.

Paul Hartley was the man in charge of the Dark Blues nine years ago.

Now, though, he’s coming to Dens Park aiming to spoil a party rather than start one with Cove bottom of the division with only two games to go.

‘Fighting for lives’

Their last visit saw the Aberdeen side frustrate their hosts for the opening 45 minutes, using all the dark arts to antagonise the home crowd.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley.
Former Dundee manager Paul Hartley is now in charge at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS

But goals after half-time saw Dundee come away with a 3-0 victory thanks to goals from Zach Robinson, Alex Jakubiak and Lyall Cameron.

And patience may well be needed again this Friday night says Dee boss Bowyer.

“They had a wonderful victory last week at Arbroath,” he said.

“Cove are fighting for their lives and the games we’ve had against them have been tough.

“We are expecting exactly the same on Friday.

“It’s up to us how we go about it, with and without the ball.

‘Backing’

“Last time at Dens Park they came with a certain game plan.

“Paul Hartley has managed here before and he spoke himself about trying to frustrate the crowd.

Dundee had to be patient the last time they hosted Cove Rangers. Image: SNS

“He had a different game plan last week against Arbroath so we’ll see how he approaches Friday.

“But we’ll need the crowd on our side. They’ve got to stay with us and be patient, cheer every pass and clap every tackle, every run.

“Provide the support they have done all season.

“Like they did against Morton when we were 3-1 down, they could have easily turned but they didn’t and their backing got us back in the game.”

Dundee will be without long-term injured Tyler French, Cillian Sheridan and Jordan McGhee while on-loan Lorent Tolaj remains sidelined with an Achilles issue.

However, there are no fresh injury concerns ahead of the crucial weekend clash.

