Joe Chalmers looking forward to ‘special’ support for trophy lift after his No 1 fan was left ‘gutted’ at missing Dunfermline title party

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

When Joe Chalmers gets home for the day from training he is dragged out the back to play football.

His football-mad son can also be seen after matches on the East End Park surface trying to recreate moments from the 90 minutes he’s just watched.

“He knows every Dunfermline song that’s going,” says the midfielder – before reminding us that Nolan is just three years old.

Unfortunately, Nolan and Chalmers’ wife Brogan missed the title celebrations due to being on holiday when the Pars thrashed Queen of the South 5-0.

Dunfermline have two matches remaining in League One and Chalmers jnr is clearing his lungs ahead of the trophy this Saturday following their match versus Clyde.

‘Something special’

“The only game they have missed was winning the league,” adds Chalmers. “They were away in Lanzarote so the wee man wasn’t happy at all.

“I’m hoping to make up for it this weekend. He is back and he is buzzing. It’s good to have them there every week.

“My mum and dad had booked to go away that weekend as well so they missed it as well! They will all be buzzing this Saturday to make up for it.

“It makes it something special that he is there to watch me. He loves coming to the games.

“He is three but from the minute I get home he is always out the back playing football… he is relentless.”

Chalmers recorded his 12th assist of the season according to SPFL Stats Centre – though he suspects it is more (Transfermarkt says 14) – when he slipped in Craig Wighton for the opening goal in Saturday’s draw with Airdrie.

The week before that he set up Kane Ritchie-Hosler’s opener versus Queens, the game before that he picked out Nikolay Todorov for the opener at Peterhead.

Taking pride in assists

The playmaker hasn’t scored for the Pars but takes more enjoyment from laying it on for others.

“It’s not that I score many but I would actually rather be setting them up because that is what I’m there to do,” said Chalmers.

“That is something that I take pride in – my set-pieces and my passes are probably what I enjoy doing most in my football.

“I’m glad to set them up and play my part.”

Meanwhile, Dunfermline will be without Kevin O’Hara for the rest of the season after the appeal against his two-match ban was rejected.